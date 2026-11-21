Hackers compromised Fugaku's network through an online operational status dashboard

Japan's powerful supercomputer remains offline following a suspected cyberattack

Thousands of registered users face potential exposure of their login credentials

A suspected cyberattack has forced Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer offline after intruders accessed systems containing user information.

Fugaku is one of the world’s most powerful scientific computing facilities, and it is concerning that it can be attacked in this way.

RIKEN, the research organization responsible for Fugaku, says it is still trying to determine how far the attackers penetrated its network and what data they obtained - however it believes an unknown party attacked the service between November 10 and 13 2026, subsequently reaching servers containing registered users’ information.

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A compromised dashboard exposed credentials and user information

The investigation so far reveals that the attack began when attackers targeted an online dashboard displaying Fugaku’s operational status.

The compromised systems stored names, email addresses, and login credentials for accessing Fugaku and computing services operated by external organizations.

Investigators also discovered malware on affected servers, indicating that the attack extended beyond the dashboard itself.

The organization has identified 4,222 Fugaku users and 375 users of its smaller Rikyu system as potentially affected by the exposure.

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On November 13 2026, someone attempted to use compromised credentials to access Fugaku, prompting RIKEN to immediately take the machine offline.

The research organization is contacting operators of other supercomputers whose services may have been exposed through credentials stored on affected servers.

Those organizations are checking whether unauthorized access occurred, although RIKEN has not confirmed intrusions involving those external computing systems.

Fugaku’s shutdown disrupts research while the investigation continues

The shutdown affects a facility with substantial computing capacity, creating considerable disruption for researchers who had previously scheduled access.

Fugaku contains 158,976 computing nodes, each equipped with a 48-core processor and 32GiB of usable memory.

Together, those components provide 7,630,848 processor cores and more than five petabytes of memory for scientific workloads.

The machine led the international Top 500 supercomputer rankings for two consecutive years, between 2020 and 2022.

It now occupies ninth place in the latest edition, while RIKEN’s smaller Rikyu system operates with 288,000 processing cores.

Unauthorized workloads on either platform could cause serious problems, considering their computing capacity and access to sensitive research environments.

RIKEN says it has found no evidence that research datasets were disclosed, although investigators have not established what information left its systems.

The organization is also examining whether exposed records included information belonging to outside organizations or individuals.

This incident follows several cyberattacks affecting Japanese businesses, telecommunications providers, cloud services, and public institutions in recent months.

Those cases have prompted the government in Tokyo to allocate emergency funding intended to strengthen national cybersecurity capabilities.

Via The Register

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