Palmer Luckey wants a floating industrial island designed to last 1,000 years

SLAB could accommodate oil refineries, metal processing plants, and desalination facilities

The proposed offshore platform aims to avoid restrictive American state regulations

Palmer Luckey, the entrepreneur behind Oculus and defense technology company Anduril, has revealed he wants to develop a massive offshore platform designed to support industrial operations.

The proposed project, called SLAB, would provide space for activities including metal production, medical research, water desalination, oil refining, and chemical engineering.

Luckey says the structure could remain operational for 1,000 years, offering American industries an alternative to conventional land-based facilities.

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Unlike floating offshore settlements and data centers, SLAB is an industrial installation capable of supporting activities requiring substantial infrastructure and specialized equipment.

Its proposed facilities include metal processing plants, medical research and treatment centers, desalination installations, petroleum refineries, and chemical engineering operations.

These industries frequently require considerable space, expensive infrastructure, and access to resources that can make conventional facility development financially demanding.

Establishing installations offshore could provide another location for such operations while reducing dependence on expensive industrial land and existing municipal arrangements.

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The financial argument also forms an important part of the proposal, with offshore construction intended to cost less than acquiring suitable conventional property.

Avoiding certain state and local restrictions is another stated objective, particularly regulations that can constrain industrial activities within established American jurisdictions.

The project's development follows an approach associated with seasteading, which involves establishing permanent or long-term human infrastructure on bodies of water.

However, SLAB differs from many previous proposals because its primary purpose involves industrial production rather than just another sovereign AI territory.

Its design also raises substantial engineering requirements, particularly concerning structural durability and the conditions associated with continuous exposure to seawater.

Concrete construction, offshore maintenance, corrosion affecting associated equipment, and the logistics of supporting industrial operations would all require careful consideration.

SLAB has secured funding

SLAB originated in 2014, following Facebook's acquisition of Oculus, the virtual reality company founded by Luckey.

The acquisition provided financial resources for his various experimental projects, including helicopter flight training and the development of an offshore industrial platform.

Luckey subsequently established the initiative with several associates, who reportedly financed its development at a $1 billion valuation in 2017.

Recent additional funding has also supported the effort, although the amount raised and identities of the latest financial contributors remain undisclosed.

The project also carries an explicitly American industrial ambition, rather than the separation from established national governments associated with some seasteading proposals.

Its stated purpose involves creating additional capacity for domestic industries while providing an alternative to regulations considered restrictive by its financial backers.

“The goal was to be cheaper than land and absent state/local laws that cripple critical American industries like metal processing, medical research/treatment, desalination, oil refining, chemical engineering, and more,” Luckey said.

The proposal has attracted reactions from social media users, with some questioning why American industrial development might need to move offshore in the first place.

An X user suggested that the growing interest in building entire cities at sea reflected serious difficulties associated with conventional land development in the U.S.

Palmer Luckey was also asked how far SLAB would need to sit from the American coastline to avoid falling under US jurisdiction, and his response was “three miles”.

SLAB remains under development, with no publicly confirmed construction schedule, installation location, or detailed engineering specifications.

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