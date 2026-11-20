If you want a tiny Windows desktop that looks as good as it performs, the Lenovo Yoga Mini is $799 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Home office workers who want a compact, quiet Windows desktop with plenty of ports

● The deal: The Lenovo Yoga Mini (Core Ultra 5 325, 16GB, 512GB) is $799 (was $1,059.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: Intel's Core Ultra 5 325 with a 50 TOPS NPU, 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and a 5-inch round design

Save $460.99 Lenovo Yoga Mini: was $1,059.99 now $599 at Best Buy Intel's 8-core Core Ultra 5 325 (Panther Lake) with a 50 TOPS NPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and a 512GB SSD. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, three USB-C (one with 100W power input), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and a headphone jack, plus Wi-Fi 7 and a fingerprint reader in the power button. It measures just 5.12 x 5.12 x 1.91 inches.

Why we recommend it

Our sister site Tom's Guide tested this exact base configuration for a month in its Lenovo Yoga Mini review and called it the Mac mini Windows alternative it had been waiting for. The reviewer praised its excellent port selection and near-silent operation, and said the 16GB model handled a standard workflow smoothly. The main gripes were that the base model can't run Lenovo's Qira AI features and that upgrading the SSD requires a suction cup.

Price Context & Historical Value

The Yoga Mini launched at $999.99, so $599 is a solid cut. However, Best Buy offered the same configuration for $679.99 in September, so it is much cheaper now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo Yoga Mini if...

you want a compact Windows desktop that looks good on a desk, you need lots of ports including Thunderbolt 4 and 2.5Gb Ethernet, or you want a quiet machine for office work and browsing.

❌ Skip the Lenovo Yoga Mini if...

you want to play demanding games, since the base model's integrated graphics are modest; you want Lenovo's Qira AI features; or you'd rather wait for a return to the $679.99 price we've seen before.