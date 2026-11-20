If you already have a monitor and keyboard and want a fast, compact Mac, the Mac mini M4 is $649 at Best Buy, $150 off.

● Best for: Anyone who wants an affordable, fast Mac desktop for work, photo editing, and everyday use

● The deal: The Apple Mac mini M4 (16GB, 256GB) is $649 (was $799) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: Apple's M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory, front USB-C and headphone ports, and a desktop that's only about five inches square

Save $150 Apple Mac mini M4: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Apple's M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD. You get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack on the front, plus Thunderbolt, HDMI, and Ethernet on the back, all in a case about 5 x 5 inches.

Why we recommend it

We gave the Mac mini M4 five stars in our Apple Mac mini (M4, 2024) review, calling it a smaller, faster, better version of what was already the best small-form-factor PC, with incredible value for money. Our reviewer found the base M4 handled everything he threw at it so well that he'd recommend it over the pricier M4 Pro. The only real gripes were an awkwardly placed power button and front USB-C ports that are slower than the rear ones.

Price Context & Historical Value

The Mac mini M4 launched at $599 and dropped as low as $479 last Black Friday, so $649 is well above its past lows. Best Buy now lists it at $799, and it has mostly sat at $649 since October. That's still at least $130 less than the newer Mac mini M6.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Mac mini M4 if...

you want a fast, quiet Mac desktop for work, photo editing, and everyday use, you already own a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, or you want the best value way into macOS.

❌ Skip the Mac mini M4 if...

you need more than 256GB of storage, since you can't upgrade it later, you want to play the latest demanding games, or you remember last year's sub-$500 prices and would rather wait to see if Black Friday brings them back.