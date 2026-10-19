The Apple Mac mini has been one of our favorite mini PCs since we first tried it out, with the M4 model. Now, Apple has launched the new M6-powered model, but before you jump in, I still think the M4 edition is worth checking out for general desktop PC duties like running office software, and content creation.

For a very limited time, the Mac mini M4 is down to the $649 (was $799) at Best Buy - a full $150 cheaper than the Mac mini M6 over at Amazon. The diminutive Mac mini M4, released in 2024, packs impressive performance into a tiny 5 x 5-inch design at a price that makes it worth considering over the newer M6 model.

• Best for: Home and office workers, students, and anyone who wants a compact Mac for everyday computing, photo editing, and occasional video projects.

• Why it matters: You get a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD for $130.99 less than the newer M6 Mac mini at Amazon.

Today's best Apple Mac mini (M4) deal

Why we recommend it

In his 5-star review of Mac mini M4, our expert Matt said: "Before Apple announced its new M4-series Macs and MacBooks I made a prediction that the Mac mini would be the most interesting out of all of them — and I was right. Apple has made what was already the best small form factor PC even better thanks to a more compact design, and it packs the new M4 and M4 Pro chips — all while offering incredible value for money as well. I can't recommend this Mac enough."

The Apple Mac mini M4 might be small, but its 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU are certainly mighty and provide plenty of processing power. You also get 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD. There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and two front-facing USB-C ports. You can also connect up to three external displays.

We rank it as the best mini PC for Apple users. And because this is an Apple silicon Mac, it supports Apple Intelligence, so you don't need the latest M6 model to access Apple's AI features.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy is selling the M4 Mac mini for $649, saving you $150 off the usual $799 price. Alternatively, Amazon has the newer M6 Mac mini for $779.99, down from $899, saving you $119.01, or approximately 13%.

Both models have 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, but the M6 offers a faster 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, compared with the M4's 10-core CPU and GPU. It also has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, compared with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Gigabit Ethernet on the M4.

At just $130.99 more, the M6 could be worth the extra money if you regularly edit videos, work with demanding applications, or plan to keep your Mac for several years. That said, the discounted M4 model remains a very capable and more affordable mini Mac.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Mac mini M4 if...

You want a compact Apple desktop for everyday computing, office work, photo editing, and occasional video projects. It offers 16GB of memory, excellent connectivity, and access to the macOS ecosystem for less than the newer M6.

❌ Skip the Mac mini M4 if...

You regularly edit demanding video projects, work with complex graphics, or run local AI applications. The M6's faster CPU, GPU, and AI hardware could justify paying extra. I'd also consider the M6 if you want the latest wireless connectivity and faster Ethernet.