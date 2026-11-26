This Black Friday Apple Mac mini M6 deal is the one I’d buy — it’s nearly the same spec as a MacBook Pro for $1,000 cheaper
Compact, yet packs a serious punch
[PLEASE CLONE ME] [PLEASE CLONE ME] [PLEASE CLONE ME]
I'll be honest: given the Mac mini M6 has only been on the market for two months, I wasn't expecting any massive discounts just yet. Clearly trying to thwart my predictions, Amazon has already slashed a huge amount off its price — you can currently get the Apple Mac mini M6 at Amazon UK for £759 (was £899).
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
That's impressive for a couple of reasons. First off, it's a significant discount, given Apple only released the upgraded compact desktop back on September 22. But it's also the fact it takes it down to its lowest price ever, making it a bargain you absolutely cannot ignore.
Also, if you're based in the United States, don't feel too left out, as Amazon served up a significant discount even sooner on your side of the Atlantic. Since early October, you've been able to get the Apple Mac mini M6 for $779 at Amazon (was $899) — it was briefly cheaper than this, at $769, but it's been pretty static since then — meaning this is still a pretty good price.
Today's best Mac mini deals
Despite its diminutive size, the Mac Mini was already pretty mighty. But Apple promises its new M6 chip should give it 40% faster performance and 400% faster AI capabilities. Now at its lowest price to date thanks to this £140 discount, it's the cheapest way to get your hands on on all of the M6 chip's power.
Those in the US also get a similar 13% discounted price on the Mac Mini M6, even if this deal has been live there for a while. And you still get the same powerful components, from the Apple Silicon chip to its 16GB integrated memory and 256GB SSD.
When it comes to value, the Mac Mini has always packed a disproportionate punch and the M6 version is no exception. It packs the same chipset as the significantly pricier MacBook Pro M6 14-inch — that includes the 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. Couple that up with its 16GB integrated RAM and you're getting substantially the same performance, despite paying over $1,000 / £1,000 less.
That's amazing value. In fact it's so good that I wish it had been around when I chose to upgrade my laptop earlier in the year, as it offers increased power compared to my MacBook Air and its M5 chipset, despite costing some $300 / £300 less. So if you're looking for a powerful piece of Apple hardware and aren't too worried about working on the go, I recommend you check it out now.
Interested in other great discounts on Apple computers? Make sure you check out best Black Friday MacBook deals guide.
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
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