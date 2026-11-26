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I'll be honest: given the Mac mini M6 has only been on the market for two months, I wasn't expecting any massive discounts just yet. Clearly trying to thwart my predictions, Amazon has already slashed a huge amount off its price — you can currently get the Apple Mac mini M6 at Amazon UK for £759 (was £899).

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

That's impressive for a couple of reasons. First off, it's a significant discount, given Apple only released the upgraded compact desktop back on September 22. But it's also the fact it takes it down to its lowest price ever, making it a bargain you absolutely cannot ignore.

Also, if you're based in the United States, don't feel too left out, as Amazon served up a significant discount even sooner on your side of the Atlantic. Since early October, you've been able to get the Apple Mac mini M6 for $779 at Amazon (was $899) — it was briefly cheaper than this, at $769, but it's been pretty static since then — meaning this is still a pretty good price.

Today's best Mac mini deals

UK deal Save 16% (£140) Apple Mac Mini M6: was £899 now £759 at Amazon Despite its diminutive size, the Mac Mini was already pretty mighty. But Apple promises its new M6 chip should give it 40% faster performance and 400% faster AI capabilities. Now at its lowest price to date thanks to this £140 discount, it's the cheapest way to get your hands on on all of the M6 chip's power.

US deal Save 13% ($120) Apple Mac Mini M6: was $899 now $779 at Amazon Those in the US also get a similar 13% discounted price on the Mac Mini M6, even if this deal has been live there for a while. And you still get the same powerful components, from the Apple Silicon chip to its 16GB integrated memory and 256GB SSD.

When it comes to value, the Mac Mini has always packed a disproportionate punch and the M6 version is no exception. It packs the same chipset as the significantly pricier MacBook Pro M6 14-inch — that includes the 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. Couple that up with its 16GB integrated RAM and you're getting substantially the same performance, despite paying over $1,000 / £1,000 less.

That's amazing value. In fact it's so good that I wish it had been around when I chose to upgrade my laptop earlier in the year, as it offers increased power compared to my MacBook Air and its M5 chipset, despite costing some $300 / £300 less. So if you're looking for a powerful piece of Apple hardware and aren't too worried about working on the go, I recommend you check it out now.

Interested in other great discounts on Apple computers? Make sure you check out best Black Friday MacBook deals guide.

More Black Friday deals in the UK

More Black Friday deals in the US