I'm still not over the Dreamcast's untimely death, so I love that Branch's Sonic, Genesis, and Dreamcast ergonomic office chairs — with 14 adjustments, 5D armrests, and 7-year warranty — are now 10% off in its first Black Friday sale
The Branch Ergonomic Pro just got an extra life
The Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro was already a great office chair. We rated it 4.5 stars and praised its comfort levels and adjustability. But I think it's now even better. Because Branch teamed up with Sega to produce three chairs themed around Sonic the Hedgehog, the Genesis, and my beloved Dreamcast (I've still never quite forgiven the PlayStation 2's slated release for destroying the console's chances, if I'm honest).
Anyway, the point is, these three office chairs have just got their first discount for Black Friday, with the Sonic edition dropping to $512.10 (was $569), while the Genesis and Dreamcast chairs are both $566.10 (was $629).
And these are true office chairs for professionals - not just themed gaming seats. Each one features 14 points of adjustment, 5D armrests, two-way adjustable lumbar support, and forward seat tilt. A seven-year warranty rounds out the offer. I'm still waiting for a Shenumue office chair with the same hope I have anticipating the release of Shenmue 4, because the number of hours I spent on that game is obscene.
Branch's Sonic-themed office chair sports a stylish blue seat, grid-themed adjustable lumbar support, and red casters matching the spikey blue rodent's go-faster shoes.
Ah, my lovely Dreamcast is back (sort of). This version has a console-cream seat, with casters styled after the control pad buttons. The orange accents mirror the console's power light.
The Genesis Ergonomic Chair Pro is a stylish black model with a red caster and red highlights on the lumbar support which match the buttons on the joypad. I'd opt for this model if you prefer the more subtle theming in a professional setting.
Why it's worth a look
What really stands out to me with this Branch x Sega collection is that it's a genuine ergonomic chair for work with gamer aesthetics. The designs are great - clear enough to be recognizable to fans, but subtle enough to pass without comment from your boss on a Zoom call.
In our own review of the (sadly un-Sega) Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro, we scored it 4.5 stars, calling it a "highly adjustable, comfortable ergonomic chair with premium features and a solid frame."
Price & Value Context
At ten cents over $512, the Sonic Edition is priced firmly at the upper end of most mid-range office chairs I test. That's a fair price when you factor in build quality, the seven-year warranty, and the multi-point adjustment.
You're paying extra on the Dreamcast and Genesis models, which use vegan leather over the breathable mesh of the Sonic model. Not unreasonable at $566, but I'd recommend the mesh chair if you're going to be sitting for extended periods of time or run warm.
For comparison, the classic Ergonomic Chair Pro with headrest is currently listed at $511.20 on the Branch website.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition if... you're into games and nostalgia, and want one of our top-tested office chairs that doesn't skimp on ergonomics.
❌ Skip the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition if... you need a genuine gaming chair, not an office themed around gaming. This is built for work over play.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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