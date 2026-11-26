The Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro was already a great office chair. We rated it 4.5 stars and praised its comfort levels and adjustability. But I think it's now even better. Because Branch teamed up with Sega to produce three chairs themed around Sonic the Hedgehog, the Genesis, and my beloved Dreamcast (I've still never quite forgiven the PlayStation 2's slated release for destroying the console's chances, if I'm honest).

Anyway, the point is, these three office chairs have just got their first discount for Black Friday, with the Sonic edition dropping to $512.10 (was $569), while the Genesis and Dreamcast chairs are both $566.10 (was $629).

And these are true office chairs for professionals - not just themed gaming seats. Each one features 14 points of adjustment, 5D armrests, two-way adjustable lumbar support, and forward seat tilt. A seven-year warranty rounds out the offer. I'm still waiting for a Shenumue office chair with the same hope I have anticipating the release of Shenmue 4, because the number of hours I spent on that game is obscene.

Save $62.90 Branch x Sega Genesis Edition: was $629 now $566.10 at Branch The Genesis Ergonomic Chair Pro is a stylish black model with a red caster and red highlights on the lumbar support which match the buttons on the joypad. I'd opt for this model if you prefer the more subtle theming in a professional setting.

Why it's worth a look

What really stands out to me with this Branch x Sega collection is that it's a genuine ergonomic chair for work with gamer aesthetics. The designs are great - clear enough to be recognizable to fans, but subtle enough to pass without comment from your boss on a Zoom call.

In our own review of the (sadly un-Sega) Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro, we scored it 4.5 stars, calling it a "highly adjustable, comfortable ergonomic chair with premium features and a solid frame."

Price & Value Context

At ten cents over $512, the Sonic Edition is priced firmly at the upper end of most mid-range office chairs I test. That's a fair price when you factor in build quality, the seven-year warranty, and the multi-point adjustment.

You're paying extra on the Dreamcast and Genesis models, which use vegan leather over the breathable mesh of the Sonic model. Not unreasonable at $566, but I'd recommend the mesh chair if you're going to be sitting for extended periods of time or run warm.

For comparison, the classic Ergonomic Chair Pro with headrest is currently listed at $511.20 on the Branch website.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition if... you're into games and nostalgia, and want one of our top-tested office chairs that doesn't skimp on ergonomics.

❌ Skip the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition if... you need a genuine gaming chair, not an office themed around gaming. This is built for work over play.