Amazon’s big Black Friday 4K Blu-ray sale is live — here are the 12 discs I recommend as a 4K tester and collector
Including some of 2026's best new releases
Black Friday means discounts — and right now there's a big sale on 4K Blu-ray at Amazon. Among the countless discs on offer, I've found 12 that I recommend, some of which I've tested as part of our monthly Blu-ray Bounty feature. There are plenty of Criterion discs on offer here too!
I've always been impressed by 4K restorations of older movies, as these really can give new life to an older title, and included here are some incredible examples. Double Indemnity remains one of my favorite examples, but there's also Seven Samurai, Sunset Boulevard and Godzilla (1954). All four are black-and-white movies that on 4K show incredible range between bright and dark tones, and crisp, refreshed textures.
If you're looking for something more colorful to make your TV's colors pop, you can't go wrong with K-Pop Demon Hunters or Speed Racer. Both of these are Dolby Atmos showcase discs too, as are Supergirl and Top Gun: Maverick. You can really let your home theater's muscles flex with these discs.
I've also got a personal recommendation in the form of the Back To The Future Trilogy: 40th Anniversary boxset, which all look great in 4K — and the set is the cheapest it's ever been!
My top 12 discs from Amazon's 4K Blu-ray Black Friday sale
Looking for a new 4K Blu-ray player as well as some new discs? Check out today's best deals on three of our favorite players!
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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