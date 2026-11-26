Black Friday means discounts — and right now there's a big sale on 4K Blu-ray at Amazon. Among the countless discs on offer, I've found 12 that I recommend, some of which I've tested as part of our monthly Blu-ray Bounty feature. There are plenty of Criterion discs on offer here too!

I've always been impressed by 4K restorations of older movies, as these really can give new life to an older title, and included here are some incredible examples. Double Indemnity remains one of my favorite examples, but there's also Seven Samurai, Sunset Boulevard and Godzilla (1954). All four are black-and-white movies that on 4K show incredible range between bright and dark tones, and crisp, refreshed textures.

If you're looking for something more colorful to make your TV's colors pop, you can't go wrong with K-Pop Demon Hunters or Speed Racer. Both of these are Dolby Atmos showcase discs too, as are Supergirl and Top Gun: Maverick. You can really let your home theater's muscles flex with these discs.

I've also got a personal recommendation in the form of the Back To The Future Trilogy: 40th Anniversary boxset, which all look great in 4K — and the set is the cheapest it's ever been!

My top 12 discs from Amazon's 4K Blu-ray Black Friday sale

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