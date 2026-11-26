Grab a 1000W ATX 3.1 Gold power supply for under $90 with this Newegg promo code discount — native ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 support with 600W 12V-2x6 cables and up to 300% GPU power excursion handling make it perfect for power-hungry GPUs
Upgrade your PC with this Newegg PSU deal offering 1000W at Gold efficiency for just $0.09/Watt
Finding a 1000W power supply capable of handling modern power-hungry grpahics cards for under $100 is difficult on its own, but adding 80+ Gold efficiency, native ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 support, and GPU power excursion handling? Almost impossible.
Right now, Newegg has dropped the prive of the Rosewill VMG1000 to just $89.99 (was $109.99) with the promo code BFF268. There is also a discount on the 850W version which is $69.99 (was $89.99).
This PSU is conveniently compact, measuring in at just 140mm deep with a fully modular cabling system to keep excess mess to the minimum, making it ideal for large and small format cases alike.
A 1000W ATX power supply with 80+ Gold certification, ATX 3.0 and 3.1 compatibility, fully modular cables, and a 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan designed to run quietly. Enter code BFF268 at checkout for the $20 discount.
Why we recommend it
The 1000W supply gives you plenty of headroom for the latest high-end cards such as the RTX 5080/5090 or RX 9070 XT, while leaving room for future upgrades. The tiny form-factor is space efficient and the fully modular cables mean you only plug in what you need, making cable management far easier.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $89.99 with the promo code, it's $20 below Newegg's regular price and a great price for a fully modular 1000W Gold unit with 100% Japanese electrolytic capacitors. Competitor offerings such as the MSI MAG A1000GL or Corsair RM1000x retail for $120+.
Should You Buy It?
✅ Buy the Rosewill VMG 1000W if...
you have or plan to buy a high-end GPU, you want fully modular cables, or you want 1000W for under $100.
❌ Skip the Rosewill VMG 1000W if...
You want a longer warranty from a flagship brand, or want the guarantee of compatability that comes with the extensive independent bench testing of other brands.
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Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
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