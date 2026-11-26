Finding a 1000W power supply capable of handling modern power-hungry grpahics cards for under $100 is difficult on its own, but adding 80+ Gold efficiency, native ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 support, and GPU power excursion handling? Almost impossible.

Right now, Newegg has dropped the prive of the Rosewill VMG1000 to just $89.99 (was $109.99) with the promo code BFF268. There is also a discount on the 850W version which is $69.99 (was $89.99).

This PSU is conveniently compact, measuring in at just 140mm deep with a fully modular cabling system to keep excess mess to the minimum, making it ideal for large and small format cases alike.

Save $20 Rosewill VMG 1000W 80 Plus: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Newegg A 1000W ATX power supply with 80+ Gold certification, ATX 3.0 and 3.1 compatibility, fully modular cables, and a 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan designed to run quietly. Enter code BFF268 at checkout for the $20 discount.

Why we recommend it

The 1000W supply gives you plenty of headroom for the latest high-end cards such as the RTX 5080/5090 or RX 9070 XT, while leaving room for future upgrades. The tiny form-factor is space efficient and the fully modular cables mean you only plug in what you need, making cable management far easier.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $89.99 with the promo code, it's $20 below Newegg's regular price and a great price for a fully modular 1000W Gold unit with 100% Japanese electrolytic capacitors. Competitor offerings such as the MSI MAG A1000GL or Corsair RM1000x retail for $120+.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Rosewill VMG 1000W if...

you have or plan to buy a high-end GPU, you want fully modular cables, or you want 1000W for under $100.

❌ Skip the Rosewill VMG 1000W if...

You want a longer warranty from a flagship brand, or want the guarantee of compatability that comes with the extensive independent bench testing of other brands.