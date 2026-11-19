The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D has made a comeback as part of AMD’s celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the AM4 processor socket, and Newegg is sweetening the deal by bundling a free power supply with this capable bit of silicon.

The 10th Anniversary Edition is currently listed at $349.99, with a $29 discount available if you use the promotional code on the page. And by clicking a button on the website, you’ll also receive an ASRock 850W power supply, normally valued at $84.99.

It’s an interesting opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade an existing gaming PC without replacing their entire platform.

Today’s best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D deal

Black Friday Save $29 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $348.99 now $319.99 at Newegg The processor is available directly from Newegg for $349, and you can enter the code on the product page to save $29. You can also claim the free ASRock PRO-850B power supply while the promotion lasts.

Why the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still worth considering

AMD’s eight-core, 16-thread processor uses the Zen 3 architecture and features a maximum boost clock of 4.5GHz. Its biggest advantage is 96MB of L3 cache, which uses AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech to boost gaming performance in titles that can take advantage of having more data readily accessible to the processor.

As its Anniversary Edition designation indicates, this chip slots into the established AM4 socket and uses DDR4 memory. That makes the Ryzen 7 5800X3D a particularly appealing option for any PC owners who want to upgrade an older system without investing in a new motherboard and memory.

The 5800X3D remains a formidable gaming processor, although its productivity performance is less impressive by modern standards. It also lacks integrated graphics, so you’ll need a dedicated graphics card.

Read our original AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D review

Is this bundle worth buying?

The 5800X3D’s $349 asking price is difficult to justify for someone building a completely new PC. However, existing AM4 owners can avoid replacing their motherboard and DDR4 memory, making this a much more attractive upgrade.

The additional $29 discount and free 850W PSU sweeten the deal, especially if you’re also planning to upgrade your graphics card and need some extra juice.

Should you buy it?

Buy it if… you’re upgrading an existing AM4 gaming PC and want a substantial CPU performance improvement without rebuilding your system.

Skip it if… you’re building from scratch or prioritize productivity performance. A newer platform may offer a better long-term investment.