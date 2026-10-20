Building a new PC can be expensive, particularly when you start adding up the cost of individual components, but Newegg has a useful bundle that combines Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor with a Gigabyte Z890 AORUS Elite WiFi 7 Ice motherboard, a free MSI 240mm liquid cooler, software, and a game for $500 (was $580).

• Best for: PC builders putting together a high-performance creative desktop, particularly those planning a white-themed build.

• What we like: On its own, it's a great combo, but Newegg includes a number of promotional extras. There's an MSI MAG CoreLiquid A13 240 Black liquid cooler, valued at $72.49. This features a 240mm radiator, two 120mm ARGB fans, and compatibility with Intel's LGA 1851 socket, so it's suitable for the bundled processor.

Today's best CPU Motherboard combo deal

Why we recommend it

The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus is a powerful desktop processor built around Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh architecture. It has 24 cores, comprising eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, with 24 threads and a maximum turbo frequency of 5.5GHz.

The Gigabyte Z890 AORUS Elite WiFi 7 Ice motherboard is an ATX model with a white finish. It features four DDR5 memory slots, support for Intel XMP memory profiles, and a 16+1+2-phase power design. You also get a PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card slot, four M.2 SSD slots, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

Alongside the MSI liquid cooler, there's also an Intel AI Software Bundle 2026, worth $69.99. This gives you a choice of free programs, including Adobe Creative Cloud Pro and Adobe Express Premium. You also get Intel's Motherboard Bundle 2026, worth $59.99. You can choose one of three games: Dying Light: The Beast, Sid Meier's Civilization VII, or Hitman III (World of Assassination).

Newegg lists these extras as being worth a combined $202.47, although the actual value depends on what software and game you choose.

Price context & historical value

If you bought the processor and motherboard separately, you'd pay a combined $579.99. The current $499.99 bundle price reduces it by $80. The free liquid cooler is a worthy addition because you'd need to buy it otherwise.

The bonus software is another welcome extra, but some offers provide limited subscriptions or require you to pick one title from a choice.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Intel CPU Motherboard Combo if...

You're building a new Intel desktop and want a powerful processor for it. The 24-core CPU can handle demanding tasks, and the motherboard provides plenty of storage expansion and networking options.

❌ Skip the Intel CPU Motherboard Combo if...

You already own a compatible processor and motherboard, or you're looking for a budget PC build. If you're planning an entirely white build, the bundled cooler, which is black, won't match your color scheme.