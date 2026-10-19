The AMD Ryzen 7 700X impressed us during our testing, with our components expert John calling it "hands down the best processor on the market for most people." If you’re building or upgrading to AMD’s AM5 platform, this CPU delivers a fast eight-core chip and the cooler to run it for well under the original asking price.

Now, the AMD Ryzen 7 700X is $239 (was $399) at Newegg with a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO. But I've found a way to bring that down to $209 when you buy two $100 Newegg gift cards, with the site giving away a bonus $30 free with each purchase ($15 per card).

• Best for: gamers and everyday power users building a new AM5 system who want strong performance without paying for a Ryzen 9.

• Why we like it: eight Zen 4 cores with boost clocks up to 5.4GHz, PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, and a free 240mm liquid cooler, which matters because the 7700X doesn’t ship with one.

• What to know: To use this CPU, you need an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory.

Save $190 AMD Ryzen 7 700X: was $399 now $209 at Newegg An eight-core, 16-thread Zen 4 desktop processor for Socket AM5, with a 4.5GHz base clock, up to 5.4GHz boost, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 105W TDP. No cooler is included in the box, but Newegg is currently adding a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240mm AIO free with purchase. For the full discount, get two Newegg gift cards for a bonus $30.

Why we recommend it

In our Ryzen 7 7700X review, we praised its outstanding performance and accessible price, calling it the processor most people should buy. At $209 with a free AIO, though, the chip is a much easier sell than at launch, and the bundled cooler removes one of the extra costs we flagged.

Price Context & Historical Value

By stacking two Newegg gift cards alongside the existing discount, you're saving $190 off the $399 list price. That's not the lowest ever price. But what makes this deal stand out is the free 240mm AIO cooler, which you’d otherwise have to buy separately. If you’re ready to build on AM5 now, it’s a strong time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X if... you’re building a new AM5 gaming or general-use PC, you want eight fast cores without paying Ryzen 9 prices, or you need a cooler anyway and like the idea of getting a 240mm AIO thrown in.

❌ Skip the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X if... you’re on an older AM4 or DDR4 system and don’t want to replace your motherboard and memory, you do heavy professional rendering that would benefit from more cores, or your case can’t fit a 240mm radiator.