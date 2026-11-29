If you’ve got money to throw at your latest PC build and you want to get your hands on one of the fastest consumer desktop chips ever made this Cyber Monday weekend, then you’re in luck.

Because AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 has dropped to $759 (was $899) at Amazon when you tich the coupon box. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this flagship bit of silicon. According to AMD, it's between 5% and 10% faster than the previous iteration when used to run DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and large code compilation workloads.

The only real catch is value for money. This may be the latest and greatest, but it's undercut by Intel’s considerably cheaper Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, which I've seen for $270 at Newegg. That CPU competes surprisingly well in productivity applications, while AMD’s own Ryzen 9 9950X3D delivers almost identical performance in most games.

Today’s best AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 CPU deal

Save $140 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2: was $899.99 now $759.99 at Amazon This CPU from AMD is built on the Zen 5 architecture and integrates 16 cores with a total cache of 208MB. To help reduce latency, AMD’s 3D V-Cache design stacks additional memory directly on top of the processor die.

Why we recommend the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is the first consumer processor from the company to include 3D V-Cache on both of its CPU chiplets. Under the hood, this monster CPU has 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 threads, a massive 192MB of L3 cache, and boost speeds that soar to 5.6GHz.

The result? Exceptional gaming performance and fantastic multithreaded processing ability. If you’re a gamer, the results in the Tom’s Hardware review speak for themselves. If you want a chip to handle demanding multithreaded workloads like rendering, encoding, and development, you’re looking at the right CPU.

Price context and historical value

At $759 with that discount and coupon, this is genuinely the lowest we’ve ever seen this CPU on Amazon, and it marks a significant discount from the $899 launch price. Just be aware, though, that the AMD chip is still expensive when compared to rivals that offer virtually identical performance in some scenarios.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want AMD’s ultimate consumer CPU and simply must have the best, no matter the cost.

❌ Skip it if… You want more bang per buck from your next processor. There are cheaper chips around that deliver similar real-world performance.