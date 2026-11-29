Most people assume digital hygiene ends at using a VPN or changing a compromised password. Yet, data brokers are quietly stitching the pieces of your digital persona you leave behind every time you connect to the internet into detailed profiling dossiers that anyone can purchase, view, or abuse.

Picking a Black Friday VPN deal today is the best way to start minimizing this trail of data. A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet connection while spoofing your real IP address during everyday browsing. The best VPN services usually go the extra mile by also blocking ads, trackers, and malware, with some even adding scam protection on top of all that.

That's definitely a good start. But it's just coupling a secure VPN app with an automated data removal tool that tackles the problem from both ends. The removal service scrubs off your existing personal details that data brokers collect in the background, while the VPN helps prevent new digital breadcrumbs from refilling them.

Buying them as a bundle costs less than paying for a standalone data-scrubbing subscription. Even better, as it happens that two top-tier VPN bundles are now at their lowest price of the year: Surfshark One+ and NordVPN Prime. Here's how the two offers stack up.

1. Surfshark One+: The cheapest VPN and data removal bundle

Lowest price this year Surfshark One+: Get Surfshark's full suite at its lowest price

Was: $4.29/month

Now: $107.73 for 27 months ($3.99/month)



This Black Friday, you won't find a cheaper VPN bundle that includes automated data broker scrubbing than Surfshark One+. For the equivalent of $3.99/month (billed at $107.73 upfront for 27 months of protection), you'll get:



🗑️ Full access to Incogni data removal services

🌍 VPN servers across 100 countries

🕵️ Alternative ID

🦠 Antivirus

⛔ Scam protection

🚨 Data breach alert



Everything is backed by a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN Prime: All-round cybersecurity suite

Top pick NordVPN Prime: New and improved Black Friday deal

Was: $7.49/month

Now: $188.73 for 27 months ($6.99/month) While it isn't exactly NordVPN's lowest price you can get this Black Friday, NordVPN's Prime is definitely what you want to truly stay on top of your digital hygiene. For the equivalent of $6.99 a month, you'll get 27 months of all-round protection: 🗑️ Full access to Incogni (or Coveron) data removal services

🌍 VPN servers across 140+ countries

🕵️ Scam and spam protection

📩 Phishing detection

🦠 Malware defense

⛔ Ad and tracker blocking

🗃️ Premium password manager

🌐 1TB of encrypted storage

🏴‍☠️ Dark web monitoring Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

To keep in mind

Picking between the two offers very much depends on where you are based geographically.

Surfshark One+ users can benefit from Incogni only if they live in these major regions: the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, and Switzerland. Most US residents also get up to $1M in identity theft coverage.

NordVPN Prime (and its automated data removal perk) is only available in select countries, meaning the US, UK, Canada, and a handful of European markets. US and UK plans also added ID theft and scam loss coverage. Note that outside the US, the bundle goes by NordVPN Ultimate Max in the UK (and select European countries) or NordVPN Ultra across Canada and most of the EU.

Surely, if you live in one of those countries, getting either bundle is the most convenient option. Even after its 58% Black Friday discount, a standalone Incogni plan starts at the equivalent of $6.79/month, making Surfshark One+ and NordVPN Prime significantly cheaper than buying the data removal service on its own.