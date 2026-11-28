Black Friday has passed us by, but plenty of deals are still live (and will likely be with us until Cyber Monday is in the rear view mirror). That includes massive savings on the Meta Quest 3S headset — which gets it as low as $297 at Amazon, saving you over $50.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

In the UK the 128GB Quest 3S is £259.99 at Amazon — down £60. Did I mention you’ll also get free software to kick off your VR collection included in your purchase? In the US it's Golf+, and in the UK (who are getting the better deal of the two) it’s Resident Evil 4 VR. This is a translation of the original rather than the recent remake, but it’s easily one of the best VR games out there and a great game to get for free with your headset.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for the best Meta Quest 3S deals still live.

Today's best Meta Quest 3S deals

US deal Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was $349.99 now $297 at Amazon If you're after the best possible Meta Quest 3S price in the US, this is the deal for you. It saves you over $50 on the price of the VR console, and gets you a free copy of Golf+ to enjoy. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Meta Quest 3S (256GB): was $449.99 now $382 at Amazon For a little extra you can get double the storage, though you'll want to consider how often you'll really use the headset. Lots of VR apps are fairly small so having plenty of memory isn't essential unless you expect to be a power user. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Meta Quest 3S (256GB) + $25 gift card: was $474.99 now $403.25 at Amazon This deal bundles a gift card with the Meta Quest 3S, so that instead of Golf+ you can download your choice of VR software from Meta’s store. You will be paying more for the bundle overall, but the deal nets you the same discount you would have had on the Meta hardware and then takes $3.75 off the $25 voucher. I’d personally lean towards this deal of the trio even though it is the priciest. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was £319.99 now £259.99 at Amazon In the UK this excellent Meta Quest 3S deal doesn't just save you on the hardware — it gets you one of the best VR games for free in the form of Resident Evil 4. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Meta Quest 3S (256GB): was £409.99 now £329.99 at Amazon You'll also get Resident Evil 4 for free with this Quest 3S headset model, and extra storage too, though you'll need to pay a little extra if you want this 256GB model. Read more Read less ▼

If you’re after a VR headset you won’t find better value for money than Meta’s Quest 3S, and that’s doubly true during Black Friday where this tech always sees a healthy discount. Though if you’ve been thinking about finally getting into VR, I expect you’re already well aware of the great immersive software the platforms have to offer — the golf sims, first-person action games, and many more that put you into the heart of the experience.

What you might not know is Meta recently added a new tool to the Quest 3 and 3S’ arsenal: 3D film playback. Now, they were already able to playback stereoscopic video but you had to find your own 3D film files which wasn’t easy. And I’m talking about proper blockbuster 3D films like Avatar or Avengers: Endgame — some documentaries and other simpler 3D content have been accessible for a while (but again, in a limited capacity).

This was such a major barrier to entry, that I had only ever used my headset to watch a 3D film once, but thanks to Disney+ integration, and Meta’s own updated video platform you can finally buy, rent, or stream 3D blockbusters all from within your headset. It’s super easy, especially if you’re already a Disney subscriber, and it’s a superb excuse to finally pick up the VR headset if you haven’t already.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK