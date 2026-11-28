Watch England vs New Zealand in the third-place final of the Nations Championship 2026. It's a repeat of the last match of the Northern Hemisphere phase just a week ago, which Steve Borthwick's side won by a record 37-12 margin over the flagging All Blacks.

The Red Rose will end 2026 in much ruder health than they started it. After a shocking Six Nations, Borthwick's side are beginning to resemble the side that won 12 Tests in a row last year, not the one that started this with five consecutive defeats. In a bid to keep things fresh, the head coach has made five changes, with Freddie Steward replacing the excellent George Furbank at full-back and Greg Fisilau getting his first start in the back row in place of Ben Curry, whose breakdown skills may be missed.

Now what for New Zealand. If a first defeat by Wales for 73 years could nearly be explained as a one-off, the record mauling at the hands of the English seven days ago is serious. The All Blacks may be running on empty after Rugby's Greatest Rivalry against South Africa took it out of them, but Dave Rennie's side were so sloppy in possession and lacked energy and intensity. Jordie Barrett will captain for the first time – the third Barrett brother to do so – as sibling Beauden drops to the bench. Richie Mo’unga starts at fly-half, with Damian McKenzie moving to full-back.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs New Zealand for free.

Watch England vs New Zealand for FREE

England vs New Zealand is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch England vs New Zealand live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off with this Black Friday deal:

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🇺🇸 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing England vs New Zealand for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Abroad today? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your ITVX account from anywhere.

🇮🇪 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Ireland

England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

🇦🇺 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting England vs New Zealand in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Not in Australia right now? Use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

🇳🇿 How to watch England vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the England vs All Blacks game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

🇿🇦 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in South Africa

The England vs New Zealand game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

🇨🇦 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

In Canada, England vs New Zealand is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

England vs New Zealand: Q+A

What is the England vs New Zealand start time? The scheduled England vs New Zealand kick-off time on Saturday, November 28 is 4:40pm GMT local time in London, which is 8:40am PT / 11:40am ET. That's 3:40am AEDT in Australia and 5:40am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday, November 29.

England vs New Zealand teams

England XV: Steward; Freeman, Slade, Atkinson, Joseph; F Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Heyes, Itoje (c), Coles, Chessum, G Fisilau, Earl

Replacements: George, Baxter, Stuart, Martin, B Curry, Pollock, McParland, M Smith

New Zealand XV: McKenzie; Ioane, Fainga'anuku, J Barrett, Moorby; Mo'unga, Ratima; de Groot, Aumua, Newell, S Barrett, Holland, Segner, Lakai, Sititi

Replacements: Bell, Numia, Tosi, Lord, Blackadder, Roigard, Tavatavanawai, B Barrett

What is the England vs New Zealand head-to-head? England have played New Zealand on 48 previous occasions, with the Red Rose winning 10 matches to the All Blacks' 36. There have been two draws. England won last week's meeting 37-12 at Twickenham by a record margin.

Can I watch England vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.