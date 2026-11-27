Today's Ireland vs Australia live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship, from Twickenham, London, is repeat of the opening round as the two teams who finished third in their respective hemisphere tables battle for fifth place. Andy Farrell's side narrowly missed out on the final by a lack of bonus points, while the Wallabies are looking for revenge for that 33-31 defeat back in July.

The Irish are one of three Northern Hemisphere teams to finish on five wins and one defeat from their six games, but it was the narrow size of those victories and the wide 40-21 loss to New Zealand that meant they trailed France and England in third. Farrell's men did, though, pull off an impressive 20-17 win against South Africa six days ago thanks to a brace from right-winger Robert Baloucoune. They will be without skipper Dan Sheehan, whose red card for a 'croc-roll' tackle has been upheld after review, to be replaced by Nick Timoney. Jacob Stockdale gets a recall on the wing.

Australia snapped a four-game losing run with a 29-26 victory over Wales last week, but memories of the Wallabies' 45-22 housing against England at the start of the month remain fresh. Les Kiss was indebted to the revived Len Ikitau in Cardiff for crossing the whitewash for the deciding score, while Max Jorgensen was again a constant menace on the wing. Kurtley Beale, the 37-year-old utility back, is set to win his first cap in five years from the bench.

The Wallabies led Ireland going into the final moments of the first match, only for Thomas Clarkson's late try, converted by Sam Prendergast, to tip the victory the other way. Who gets the win this time round?

Read on below for our guide on where to watch Ireland vs Australia on TV and get Nations Championship 2026 free streams online.

Ireland vs Australia team news

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Henshaw, McCloskey, Stockdale; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, McCarthy, Beirne (capt), Baird, Van der Flier, Timoney.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Toole, Clarkson, Ryan, McNabney, Doak, Frawley, Aki.

Australia: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Ramm; Gordon, Thomas; Kailea, Paenga-Amosa, Alaalatoa (co-capt), Canham, Williams, Hooper, Tizzano, Valetini.

Replacements: Nasser, Bell, Tupou, Shaw, Wilson (co-capt), McReight, Wilson, Beale.

Watch Ireland vs Australia for FREE

Ireland vs Australia – along with every other match of the 2026 Nations Championship – will be streamed live and free across the US, UK and Ireland. The Ireland vs Australia live stream is set to be shown on:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITV4 and ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Ireland vs Australia stream using a VPN

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How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the US

Ireland vs Australia and all 2026 Nations Championship matches will be live streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Ireland vs Australia? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Ireland vs Australia for free on ITV.

TV coverage for Ireland vs Australia is on ITV4 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

ITVX is a free service, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch its live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in Ireland

Virgin Media 2 is showing Ireland vs Australia, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

In Australia, Ireland vs Australia will be on Stan Sport.

It costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which is currently discounted from $9.99 to $4.99 for your first two months.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Ireland vs Australia.

Missing the Ireland vs Australia game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

What is the Ireland vs Australia start time? The scheduled Ireland vs Australia kick-off time on Friday, November 27 is 8.10pm GMT local time in Twickenham, London. That's 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT in the US. It translates to 7.10am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 28.

Can I watch Ireland vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.