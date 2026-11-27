It's no secret that GPU prices have been out of control for a long time, and the AI boom hasn't exactly helped matters, with graphics cards getting caught up in the storm of the RAM crisis. Thankfully, there are some good Black Friday deals across many popular models in both the US and UK, including the GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 at Newegg for $2,249.99 (was $2,437.99).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

In the UK, this GPU gets an even better discount, with the PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 at Scan for £1,559.99 (was £2,039.99). Also in the UK, you’ll find the Zotac GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge for £769.99 (was £829.99) at Overclockers.

If you're in the US and after a more-budget friendly but still viable option, there’s also the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC V1 at Amazon for $413.99 (was $491.99). And if want offerings beyond Nvidia, you can now get the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 GRE EVO OC Edition at Newegg for $779.99 (was $826.99), as well as the Intel Arc Pro B50 for $599.99 (was $699) at Bhphotovideo.

All these options comprise some of the best graphics cards around right now. So if you’re on the lookout for the best deals on graphics cards this Black Friday, keep this page to hand as we update it throughout the sales period.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best graphics card deals in the US

Save $100 GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5090: was $6,599.99 now $6,499.99 at Newegg If you want peak gaming performance, look no further than the Nvidia's RTX 5090. Its 32GB of VRAM is more than enough to satisfy even the most demanding of gamers. It's always been a seriously expensive GPU, but this $100 discount at least somewhat softens the blow to your wallet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $188 GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5080: was $2,437.99 now $2,249.99 at Newegg Another serious powerhouse, the 5080 is much more reasonably priced relative to its bigger sibling. It still has 16GB GDDR7 memory, which is likewise suitable for high-end gaming. This close-to $200 saving is a welcome reprieve. Read more Read less ▼

Save $65 GIGABYTE WindForce GeForce RTX 5070: was $964.99 now $899.99 at Newegg Nvidia's RTX 5070 strikes a great balance between performance and affordability. Many AAA titles should run at 60fps with high graphics settings with this installed. The modest but not inconsiderable saving is an added bonus. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5060 Ti : was $869.99 now $829.99 at Amazon This 5060 Ti is dangerously close to the sale price of the 5070 above, but this is still a worthy option, especially if the 5070 should sell out. With its 16GB GDDR7 componentry, its still plays very well with modern games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $78 MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC V1: was $491.99 now $413.99 at Amazon In Steam's latest player survey, the RTX 3060 was revealed to be the most popular GPU in gamers' rigs, despite its age. It's been a staple for a while, thanks to its solid performance and reasonable price point (at least before the market skyrocketed). This $78 saving helps to bring it back down to earth, though. Read more Read less ▼

Save $99.01 Intel Arc Pro B50: was $699 now $599.99 at BHPhoto Nvidia and AMD are no longer the only players in the GPU market — storied chipmaker Intel has recently entered the fray, and its done an admirable job competing with its Arc cards. It's better suited for workstations than gaming rigs, but it's still capable, and the $99 saving is welcome. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best graphics card deals in the UK

Save £480 PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080: was £2,039.99 now £1,559.99 at Scan The almighty RTX 5080 from Nvidia is more reasonably priced than the top 5090, yet it hardly skimps on power. Even better, this PNY model now has a gigantic £480 saving at Scan. Read more Read less ▼

Save £60 MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G VENTUS 2X OC: was £509.99 now £449.99 at Amazon This isn't the Ti model mentioned above in the US Black Friday deals section, but the standard 5060 is still a capable card, thanks to its 8GB GDDR7 memory. Now it's price has been cut by £60 over at Amazon UK. Read more Read less ▼

Save £132 PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT REAPER: was £959.99 now £827.99 at Scan Over in the UK, this AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT card from PowerColor is slightly faster than the standard 9070 mentioned in the US deals. It gets a better deal, too, thanks to its considerable £132 price cut. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK