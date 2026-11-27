Black Friday 2026 graphics card deals: all the best GPUs for gaming and workstations on sale right now, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070, as well as AMD and Intel cards
The best deals on the best GPUs around
It's no secret that GPU prices have been out of control for a long time, and the AI boom hasn't exactly helped matters, with graphics cards getting caught up in the storm of the RAM crisis. Thankfully, there are some good Black Friday deals across many popular models in both the US and UK, including the GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 at Newegg for $2,249.99 (was $2,437.99).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
In the UK, this GPU gets an even better discount, with the PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 at Scan for £1,559.99 (was £2,039.99). Also in the UK, you’ll find the Zotac GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge for £769.99 (was £829.99) at Overclockers.
If you're in the US and after a more-budget friendly but still viable option, there’s also the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC V1 at Amazon for $413.99 (was $491.99). And if want offerings beyond Nvidia, you can now get the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 GRE EVO OC Edition at Newegg for $779.99 (was $826.99), as well as the Intel Arc Pro B50 for $599.99 (was $699) at Bhphotovideo.
All these options comprise some of the best graphics cards around right now. So if you’re on the lookout for the best deals on graphics cards this Black Friday, keep this page to hand as we update it throughout the sales period.
US Quick Deals
- GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5090: was
$6,599.99now $6,499.99 at Newegg
- GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 5080: was
$2,437.99now $2,249.99 at Newegg
- GIGABYTE WindForce GeForce RTX 5070: was
$964.99now $899.99 at Newegg
- ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5060 Ti : was
$869.99now $829.99 at Amazon
- MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC V1: was
$491.99now $413.99 at Amazon
- ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 GRE EVO OC Edition: was
$826.99now $779.99 at Newegg
- Intel Arc Pro B50: was
$699now $599.99 at Bhphotovideo
UK Quick Deals
- PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080: was
£2,039.99now £1,559.99 at Scan
- Zotac GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge: was
£829.99now £769.99 at Overclockers
- MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G VENTUS 2X OC: was
£509.99now £449.99 at Amazon
- Intel ARC PRO B50: was
£599.99now £499.99 at Overclockers
- PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT REAPER: was
£959.99now £827.99 at Scan
- Asus GeForce RTX 3060 V2: was
£419.99now £399.95 at Overclockers
Today's best graphics card deals in the US
If you want peak gaming performance, look no further than the Nvidia's RTX 5090. Its 32GB of VRAM is more than enough to satisfy even the most demanding of gamers. It's always been a seriously expensive GPU, but this $100 discount at least somewhat softens the blow to your wallet.
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Another serious powerhouse, the 5080 is much more reasonably priced relative to its bigger sibling. It still has 16GB GDDR7 memory, which is likewise suitable for high-end gaming. This close-to $200 saving is a welcome reprieve.
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Nvidia's RTX 5070 strikes a great balance between performance and affordability. Many AAA titles should run at 60fps with high graphics settings with this installed. The modest but not inconsiderable saving is an added bonus.
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This 5060 Ti is dangerously close to the sale price of the 5070 above, but this is still a worthy option, especially if the 5070 should sell out. With its 16GB GDDR7 componentry, its still plays very well with modern games.
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In Steam's latest player survey, the RTX 3060 was revealed to be the most popular GPU in gamers' rigs, despite its age. It's been a staple for a while, thanks to its solid performance and reasonable price point (at least before the market skyrocketed). This $78 saving helps to bring it back down to earth, though.
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If you're Team Red rather than Team Green, this AMD Radeon RX 9070 made by Asus might could be for you, especially with its $47 saving. With 16GB GDDR6 memory, it should see you right when playing the titles of today.
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Nvidia and AMD are no longer the only players in the GPU market — storied chipmaker Intel has recently entered the fray, and its done an admirable job competing with its Arc cards. It's better suited for workstations than gaming rigs, but it's still capable, and the $99 saving is welcome.
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Today's best graphics card deals in the UK
The almighty RTX 5080 from Nvidia is more reasonably priced than the top 5090, yet it hardly skimps on power. Even better, this PNY model now has a gigantic £480 saving at Scan.
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A fine balance between power and pricing, the 5070 is more than most gamers will likely need. This £60 saving at Overclockers gives you another reason to upgrade.
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This isn't the Ti model mentioned above in the US Black Friday deals section, but the standard 5060 is still a capable card, thanks to its 8GB GDDR7 memory. Now it's price has been cut by £60 over at Amazon UK.
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Rather than gaming, this Intel model is designed for workstations. If that's what you're after, this cool £100 saving at Overclockers should peak your interest.
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Over in the UK, this AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT card from PowerColor is slightly faster than the standard 9070 mentioned in the US deals. It gets a better deal, too, thanks to its considerable £132 price cut.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he gained experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.
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