That's right, we're in the midst of another year's Black Friday PS5 deals. And in one way, they feel more important for folks than any other year: with rising costs of consoles and storage making some purchases very difficult, some price cuts across the PS5 ecosystem, games, and accessories could be very welcome. To make sure the right ones are presented to you, I'm here to round up all the best for you.

The best PS5 Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future/Sony/Marvel/SteelSeries)

The big news so far is that, very sadly, PS5 console and bundle deals are very hard to find. On top of that, locating stock of a non-discounted PS5 console is proving tricky — and sadly, you can forget about finding any PS5 Pro stock or deals.

That's why every other kind of PS5 Black Friday deal or discount is going to matter more this year. If ever there's been a year to save money on peripherals, such as controllers and headsets, or wait until the price of a big game from the year drops to strike, it's this year.

Away from the usual suspects, too, there are smaller accessories you can pick up, such as grips and thumbsticks, protectors for your Portal, and maybe, just maybe, a half-decent, not-terrible price on some storage if we're lucky.

US deals and UK deals look good this year already, and I'll be sharing my favorite below, as well as adding more offers, deals, sales, and discounts to this page as they appear, so hopefully you'll have plenty of ideas for yourself or to gift that PlayStation gamer among your friends or family.

PS5 Black Friday deals

Deals picked by Deals picked by Rob Dwiar Social Links Navigation Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I'm the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and have been covering games and hardware, including all the major sales events, for nearly a decade. I know how satisfying and how helpful it can be to save a big chunk on a setup-changing or game-enhancing bit of kit you've saved up for, and what makes a discounted game actually good value for money.

My top 10 PS5 Black Friday deals right now

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79.99 at Amazon Sadly, no discount yet, but where else could we start this coverage of the best PS5 items to snag this month than with the biggest beast of all of gaming right now? Read more Read less ▼

PS5 Disc console + Marvel's Wolverine: was $719.98 now $688 at Walmart This might be the best and only PS5 console bundle deal we'll see this Black Friday, and it mainly comes from the game getting a chunky discount. However, saving $30 on the two together is still a great deal overall, given current prices, however you cut it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($30.99) PS5 DualSense Edge: was $199.99 now $169 at Amazon This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($20.99) Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant — other colorways are available using this same link too, so you've got options. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($100) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool one hundred bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: was $59.99 now $30 at Amazon A lowest-ever price on one of my favorite PS5 games of the year is a brilliant deal this Black Friday and perfect for gifting a fan during the holidays or for adding to your own backlog on the cheap. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was $379.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of my favorite gaming headsets ever made is the subject of an almighty price cut rioght now and should be right up there for consideration if you have a decent budget. It offers the full package from sound to features, and at this price is the cheapest it's been all year. Read more Read less ▼

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy Getting these buds for a bit over the $100 mark seemed like a ridiculous proposition as recently as just a few months ago, but here we are. If you prefer buds over headsets and are looking for something for PS5 and/or PlayStation Portal, then these are terrific. Read more Read less ▼

KontrolFreek Heist Edition thumbsticks: was $16.99 now $11.89 at Amazon It doesn't always have to be expensive to be a great PS5 Black Friday deal, as KontrolFreek's goodies always prove — and these Heist Edition thumbsticks are ideal for GTA 6 (or any other action-adventure game, for that matter) and are discounted too! Read more Read less ▼