Black Friday is the best time of year to grab a new air fryer, and this year you can save up to 45% off the most popular models from Ninja, including the best-selling Foodi and DoubleStack. I'm rounding up all the biggest savings right here, and the best deal I've seen in the US is the Ninja Air Fryer XL for $98.99 at Amazon (was $179.99). It's very rare to see this 6.5-quart fryer for under $100 and it's well worth snagging.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, my favorite Black Friday offer is the Ninja Crispi Pro for £174.99 (was £249.99) at Amazon. This non-toxic air fryer is big enough to hold a whole family meal, and uses tough glass dishes rather than non-stick drawers, so you can use them to store food, and take cooked dishes straight from the kitchen to the table.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best air fryer deals in the US

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179.99 now $98.99 at Amazon A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The portable Ninja Crispi is the smallest air fryer we've ever tested here at TechRadar, but don't let that fool you — it's surprisingly powerful and perfect for single servings. The Stone and Cyberspace colorways have received the deepest discounts for Black Friday 2026. Ninja Crispi review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DoubleStack: was $219.99 now $189.95 at Amazon Our reviewer Josephine Watson called the Ninja DoubleStack "the air fryer of my dreams", and this Black Friday discount makes it even more tempting. Its two-tier design gives you plenty of cooking space while minimizing the amount of real estate it uses on your kitchen counter. Ninja DoubleStack review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DoubleStack XL: was $249.99 now $209.95 at Amazon If the original DoubleStack is too small for your family, this king-sized 10-quart version gives you lots of extra cooking space while retaining a small footprint. It's always a popular pick during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi DualZone: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The Crispi series has proved such a smash hit that Ninja has now released a version with two cooking zones for preparing complete meals. It's super simple to use, too (our tester gave it four and a half stars). I've had my fingers crossed for a Black Friday price cut, and here it is! Ninja Crispi DualZone review Read more Read less ▼

Today's best air fryer deals in the UK

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon The portable Ninja Crispi won't get cheaper than this over Black Friday. This model, with its non-toxic glass cooking dishes, is great for compact kitchens and small enough to take to the office to crisp up your lunch. Ninja Crispi review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £149 at Amazon What makes this air fryer different to the Foodi Max? To be honest, very little. Both offer two cooking zones, six modes, and a total capacity of 9.5 litres. The only real difference is that this model has a less glossy finish — and it's £10 cheaper. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi Max 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £159.99 at Amazon This extra-large version of the classic two-drawer Ninja Foodi has also received a healthy Black Friday price cut at Amazon, with £70 off. It was slightly cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, but if you're cooking for a family and need more space than the standard Foodi can offer, the Foodi Max is still an excellent buy. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Double Stack: was £229.99 now £169 at Amazon The Double Stack won a TechRadar Choice award for its clever two-tier design, and the 7.6-litre version has dropped by over £60 at Amazon for Black Friday. It was less on Amazon Prime Day though, so I'll be keeping a close eye out for further price cuts. Ninja Double Stack review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Pro: was £249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon If you like the sound of the Ninja Crispi but have a family to feed, this king-sized model uses the same type of borosilicate glass dishes, but has a much larger capacity. With £75 off, it's one of this year's best air fryer deals this Black Friday. Ninja Crispi Pro review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi DualZone: was £299.99 now £249 at Amazon The newest addition to the Ninja Crispi family of air fryers, the DualZone has two separate cooking areas so you can prepare a whole meal at once (with synced finish times). Our reviewer gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars. Ninja Crispi DualZone review Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK