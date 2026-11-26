Grand Theft Auto 6 Vice President of Audio Alastair MacGregor says Rockstar Games built an all-new sound system to capture "dialogue dynamic range"

MacGregor says, "We put a lot of effort into simulating the sound of music playback" across Leonida

The new sound system helps players hear NPC speech "naturally embedded into the soundscape"

Rockstar Games has revealed it built a new sound system for Grand Theft Auto 6 to capture the dynamic range of non-player characters (NPCs) in Leonida's open world.

As part of a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, where Rockstar also shared its process for designing GTA 6's many non-player characters (NPCs) and discussed its ambitious mission design, Vice President of Audio Alastair MacGregor said the team focused much of its efforts on capturing realistic sound throughout Vice City and the surrounding zones, which included captured real-world sounds.

"Music is heard all over Leonida, from booming subwoofers in cars driving by to small wireless speakers on the beach to the huge sound systems in the clubs," said MacGregor. "We put a lot of effort into simulating the sound of music playback through these different devices and spaces — going as far as to record dozens of different speakers in an anechoic chamber and capturing the acoustic response of our office lift — as well as many other real-world spaces.

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"We do this so we can obsess over the small details, like the way the music transitions when moving from the elevator into the spacious, enveloping acoustics of the lobby in the Y Hotel."

The developer continued, saying the sound of human life, created by the diverse population, often experienced as snippets of conversation on a busy street, is "projected fragments carrying farther depending on the wind" and "directly reflect the environment."

"How they speak, what they talk about, what they wear is all carefully crafted to tell the story of the different hangout spots, neighbourhoods, and regions," MacGregor said.

To fully realize this ambition, Rockstar built a new sound system to capture NPC dialogue that can be heard around the map for realism and immersion.

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"We built an entirely new system for this game to capture dialogue dynamic range and model how it propagates through space," MacGregor added, "so that the speech you hear in the world is naturally embedded into the soundscape — creating a sense of deep immersion rather than sitting unnaturally on top."

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