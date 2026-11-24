Grand Theft Auto 6 technical director for physics Ben Lyons says, "Every GTA is an evolution from the last," and explains how the vehicle systems were redesigned

It was "important" to Rockstar to understand the difference between racing on two and four wheels and on and off-road for "an authentic experience"

Rockstar also "completely rewrote the vehicle simulation for every vehicle type"

To achieve a more authentic driving experience in Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games overhauled its vehicle design and simulation systems during development.

That's according to technical director for physics Ben Lyons, who explained in a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming that after Grand Theft Auto 5's release, the team focused on building and testing new vehicles and applied its new knowledge to GTA 6.

"Every GTA is an evolution from the last," Lyons said. "We add more detail, refinements, and fidelity to make the handling as enjoyable as we can. After finishing GTA 5, a group of us started building and racing cars, culminating with class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

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"This taught us a huge amount about how to modify, design, and set up real cars to go fast and what happens to them when things go wrong, like bursting tires and crashing."

Rockstar also took the same approach with rally-racing dirt bikes, because it was "important" to the team to understand the difference between racing on two and four wheels and on and off-road so it could "give our players as convincing an authentic experience as we can."

Lyons continued, revealing that for GTA 6, Rockstar "completely rewrote the vehicle simulation for every vehicle type so we could add more detail and realism, as well as authenticity and believability."

This also applied to aircraft, which "simulate each individual airfoil, propeller, and control surface, as well as different types of engines." All of which, Lyons said, can be affected by turbulence, clouds and different weather conditions.

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"We can get a higher-fidelity experience because of this," he said, "allowing us to simulate the effects of damage and breaking on each individual part of the aircraft in more realistic and variable ways, which you will have to fight against to avoid crashing.”

GTA 6 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you don't have a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.