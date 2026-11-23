Watch Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock UK sites when abroad

Premieres November 23 on BBC One & BBC iPlayer

In Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle, the historian and former chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces gets extraordinary access to four architectural wonders, revealing the scandals, secrets and extraordinary characters hidden behind their grand façades.

From Marie Antoinette's private world at Versailles to the dark history of Venice's Doge's Palace, expect secret passages, royal intrigue, priceless treasures and plenty of fascinating historical discoveries.

The four-part BBC documentary premieres on Monday, November 23 at 9pm GMT on BBC Two, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK.

But what you're abroad? Here's how to watch Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle online and from anywhere.

How to watch Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's online streaming site, BBC iPlayer, is streaming Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle for free in the UK — you can catch all episodes from November 23.

Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle premieres on BBC iPlayer from on Monday, November 23. Episode 1 will also be shown at 9pm GMT on BBC One on Monday evening.



How to watch BBC iPlayer: Streaming fans who want to catch Lucy Worsley's new doc can watch on the BBC website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android).



All you have to do is sign up and provide your email, date of birth, a UK postcode and confirm that you have a TV license.



OUTSIDE THE UK? Use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Lucy Worsley on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

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BBC iPlayer is only showing the new Lucy Worsley history doc Keys to the Castle for free to UK residents.

Brits traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access their usual websites and streaming services.

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How to watch Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle in the US

American viewers can watch Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle on PBS from Sunday, December 6 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT.

The four-part documentary airs on consecutive Sundays through December 27.

Episodes will also stream via PBS.org and the PBS app, although availability may depend on your local station.

Can I to watch Lucy Worsley in Canada & Australia?

There's currently no confirmed Canadian or Australian broadcaster or streaming release for Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle.

We'll update this guide when international streaming arrangements are announced.

Visiting Canada or Australia from the UK? Use a VPN (try it risk-free) to access you usual British streaming services and websites from anywhere.

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle – Episode guide

▶︎ Episode 1 – Doge's Palace

Lucy has the keys to the Doge’s Palace in Venice, where she has a close shave in a torture chamber and discovers a 24-carat gold staircase, hidden doors and secret messages.

▶︎ Episode 2 – Versailles

Lucy has the keys to Versailles, where hidden doors lead to private spaces that reveal the intimate life of Marie Antoinette: a story of money, sex, power and snowy white goats.

▶︎ Episode 3 – Blenheim Palace

Lucy Worsley has the keys to Blenheim Palace, hoping to uncover how a twist of fate, the invention of the corridor and a stolen head helped Winston Churchill fulfil his destiny.

▶︎ Episode 4 – Neuschwanstein

Lucy Worsley has the keys to Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany to reveal how a tragic king obsessed with fairy tales is connected to a secret stash of stolen art.

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