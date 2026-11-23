Ransomware group The Gentlemen claims to have breached Nvidia, and is threatening to leak stolen data unless paid

Nvidia says it has found no evidence that its systems or networks were compromised and continues investigating

The incident highlights growing extortion tactics where threat actors publicize alleged breaches before providing proof of data theft

Nvidia has confirmed it is investigating claims of a data breach after a prolific ransomware operator added the company’s name to its data leak website.

On November 18, 2026, threat actors going under “The Gentlemen” added Nvidia to their website, as per International Cyber Digest. They didn’t share any details - we don’t know the nature of the stolen files, or the size of the allegedly exfiltrated archive.

The group only said “DATA INFO - SOON” on the website entry and shared a clock that counts down to November 28 2026 - most likely the date when they plan on leaking everything (unless Nvidia decides to pay the ransom demand in the meantime).

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"No indication of a breach"

Cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement generally advise companies not to pay the ransom. There is no guarantee the criminals won’t leak the data anyway, and there is even less guarantee they won’t attack the company again in a few weeks’ or months’ time. Also, in case the data is encrypted, there is no telling if the decryptor works properly, so the company could end up paying and still losing everything.

Instead, they advise organizations to keep an updated backup archive of all crucial information, and to tighten up on security to make sure they don’t get breached. That includes educating the employees on the dangers of phishing, as well as keeping all hardware and software updated with the latest patches and upgrades.

When asked about the claims made by the threat actors, the AI giant told The Register it was looking into it: “We have found no indication that Nvidia systems or networks were affected,” a spokesperson said. “We continue to monitor the situation."

Since the group did not post a sample on its leak site, it is impossible to determine whether the claims are real or not. However, The Gentlemen is a rather prolific threat actor with a history of successful breaches. It first emerged during 2025 and has, since then, made a name for itself by targeting organizations across multiple sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, education, and finance. Notable victims include Puerto Rico’s Caribbean Medical Center, which reported a data breach affecting some 92,000 people. In April this year, the group struck US manufacturer Gator Cases, in which it exposed sensitive data on 1,171 individuals.

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The Gentlemen run a ransom-as-a-service (RaaS) operation and offer its affiliates 90% of ransom payments, some sources said. According to Microsoft, its encryptor is built in Go and, besides the traditional encryption features, also allows the actors to move laterally and quickly spread throughout the target network. In its writeup, The Register says its affiliates claimed more than 320 victims as of April, with the majority of these alleged infections (240) taking place in the first half of 2026.

Nvidia's been hacked before

Pointing to a Check Point research, the publication argues that the actual count is likely much higher, since the researchers found an affiliate’s live C2 server while responding to an incident earlier this year. On the server they found telemetry for more than 1,570 victims, most of which were US-based organizations.

Nvidia, best known for manufacturing graphics cards, became insanely popular with the emergence of AI and AI data centers (all of which need Nvidia’s hardware to run). These days it is one of the most valuable companies on the planet but even before the proliferation of AI it was a popular target for cybercriminals. Back in 2022, for example, it suffered an attack in which threat actors made away with a terabyte of sensitive data.

The company was struck by LAPSUS$ which, at the time, was one of the largest and most dangerous hacking collectives in existence.

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