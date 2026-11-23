Enterprises are using AI to vibe code their apps and save huge cash vs. buying commercial apps

They're losing out on the technical support and spending more on maintenance

Vibe-coded apps can also have major security vulnerabilities

New research from Appian has warned many businesses are rushing into using AI to code software, but despite being able to make software for free, they could actually be exposing themselves to unexpected costs around maintenance and security.

Two in three (64%) enterprise leaders in the UK say that they've had to increase the time spent on testing, troubleshooting and deployment even though AI made the actual software development was faster.

Ultimately, the report reveals that AI coding tools are simply pushing time and costs further down the software lifecycle, where problems could actually be more difficult and expensive to resolve than having just spent the cash on commercial software in the rifts place.

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We might still be in the early days of vibe-coded software, but four in five (79%) UK enterprise leaders say they've already allocated at least 10% of their entire technology innovation budgets to testing, deploying and maintaining non-commercially available software. Two in five (43%) even allocate at least 20% of their budgets to this cause.

Appian is using the term 'aloneware' to describe apps developed using AI, noting the significant speed potential of developing and even deploying them. But the report doesn't hold back on sharing the downsides, including generated code that's hard for developers to understand and maintain, limited documentation, complex integrations, awkward dependencies, and of course the security issues involved with not buying enterprise-grade software that's already been tested and built to stringent standards.

It's these complexities that could be causing the biggest headaches and bills, too. Appian says three in five reported unexpected post-launch costs associated with security or governance, and a further three in five struggle to access the relevant technical support when apps don't come from enterprise-grade vendors.

"The most important applications in enterprises need support," CEO Matt Calkins explained. "If you vibe-code them, there will be nobody to turn to when problems occur."

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While many enterprises are looking to ditch conventional software vendors in a bid to cut costs, there are clear benefits to using one over vibe coding software in-house. There is, potentially, a middle ground, though, and Appian implies that using a shared architectural foundation could give enterprises more ownership over their software while maintaining compatibility and security benefits.

"Using AI to build applications on a commercial platform combines the speed of AI with the reliability of supported technology," Calkins added.

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