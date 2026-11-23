Tower Records discloses breach affecting roughly 11 million records, including email addresses, membership IDs, and hashed passwords

Attackers also obtained personal details such as names, birth dates, postal codes, addresses, and phone numbers

The company warned customers about phishing risks and is notifying affected individuals while the investigation continues

Another giant Japanese company has been struck by hackers and had its sensitive data exfiltrated in the breach.

This time around it is Tower Records, one of the biggest and most recognizable music retail brands in Japan, that has to deal with the aftermath of a cyber-incident.

In a statement and apology published on November 21, 2026, the company said that it detected an intrusion in its ecommerce store a few days earlier, and that it suspended its service to clean up and investigate.

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The investigation’s preliminary results showed that the unnamed attackers stole approximately 11 million sensitive company records, mostly email addresses, membership IDs, and hashed passwords (10.2 million).

Names, phones, email addresses

Being “hashed” means the passwords were stolen in their encrypted form and as such cannot be used to log into people’s accounts.

However, there are two important takeaways here: first - criminals don’t mind stealing hashed passwords because, depending on the strength of the encryption, they might be capable of decoding the credentials offline. They might also store the hashed passwords in case of a decryption breakthrough at a later date, or by other actors. Second - Tower Records does not mention the passwords also being salted which, if that is truly the case, could be worrying.

“Salting” a password is an extra security measure that involves adding a unique, pseudo-randomly generated string of characters to each password before hashing. Salting means that even identical passwords end up with different password hashes and without it, attackers who steal a database can use precomputed tables (rainbow tables) to crack large numbers of passwords more efficiently. Salting makes these attacks significantly more difficult and helps protect users even if password hashes are exposed.

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The attackers also walked away with 2.7 million records such as people’s names, names in phonetic Japanese characters, nicknames, dates of birth, gender, and postal codes, as well as 776,000 addresses, recipient names, and phone numbers. This type of data is perfect for a phishing attack - cybercriminals can craft highly personalized, convincing emails, tricking victims into acting hastily, sharing their login credentials or installing malware on their personal computers.

Tower Records is also aware of this, which is why it said it would notify affected customers individually and in stages.

“Customers may receive suspicious emails or other communications from individuals impersonating our company or associated parties,” the company said in a machine-translated notice. “If you receive a suspicious email, please do not click on any URLs contained in the message or open any attachments.”

“Please also exercise caution and do not provide or disclose personal information, passwords, credit card details, or other sensitive information in response to such communications.”

Zozo and Marui struck as well

Tower Records also issued an updated notice on November 21, in which it said there was no evidence of “secondary damage” resulting from the incident. For all products scheduled for release during this week, shipping requests had already been submitted to delivery companies, it stressed, confirming that all deliveries will proceed as scheduled.

The company did not say if future deliveries (those placed during the outage) will be affected.

It also did not say who the threat actors were, or how they managed to break in. However, multiple media sources confirmed that the disclosure follows a data leak at the online apparel retailer Zozo, which said that it was affected by the breach at Plaid marketing platform it uses to manage customer information. Zozo confirmed losing sensitive data on 15.2 million customers. Marui Group, which allegedly also uses Plaid, confirmed a similar incident, as well.

Via Bloomberg

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