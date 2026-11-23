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10+ best Black Friday streaming deals: up to 75% off Apple TV, HBO Max, Paramount+, and more
Now's the time to grab a cheap streaming subscription
More Black Friday streaming deals are launching in the run-up to the big sales day. Not sure what's new? I've been keeping track of every discount worthwhile getting in the roundup below. The bargain 50% off HBO Max offer is the latest to enter the fray, but it's by no means the only compelling discount out there.
You can also pick up a six-month Apple TV subscription for half-price and two months of Paramount+ for less than $1.50 per month. If you think you're having a case of déjà vu, it's because these same record-low prices were available during last Black Friday, which means this year's offers are even better value following their price hikes.
Take a look at what's on offer below, and scroll further down if you need reminding of what's worth streaming on these services as I'll be adding some recommendations that'll hopefully pique your interests. Happy cheap streaming everyone!
The best Black Friday streaming deals — quick links
- Apple TV: Six months for 50% off
- Paramount+: Less than $1.50 a month
- HBO Max: 12 months for half-price
- Prime Video: Up to 75% off add-ons
- Roku: 40+ subscriptions from 99 cents
- Disney+ and Hulu: Bundle and save 52%
- Proton: Secure streaming for just $2.49
My 10+ top Black Friday streaming deals
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027.
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Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30.
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HBO Max: was
$5.99 now $2.99 at HBO Max
Not subscribed to HBO Max? You'll be eligible to get 50% off the standard with ads plan this Black Friday. The discounted rate is available for 12 months, which means you'll be able to lock in the low price all the way to next year's sale. HBO is has also slashed the prices of its ad-free standard and premium plans in half, so you can choose to upgrade the stream quality and number of downloads too. The offer ends on November 30.
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Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was
$24.98 now $11.99 at Disney
Okay, this isn't a dedicated Black Friday streaming deal, but it's one of the most popular bundles to buy instead of subscribing to each service individually, which would normally cost $12.49 a month each. With up to a 52% saving, you can get the best of Hulu and Disney+ in one neat subscription for less. We're expecting other Black Friday deals from Hulu especially to appear, so I'll highlight those when they arrive.
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Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was
$9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon
If you like to manage your subscriptions all in one place, then you can get the same Black Friday Crunchyroll streaming discount that the anime streaming service is offering directly at Amazon until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have.
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Frndly TV (Roku add-on): was
$12.99 now $0.99 at Roku
Get 50+ live TV channels for less than a $1 a month for three months at Roku this Black Friday. It's great for family-friendly classic programming, giving you access to channels like Hallmark, UPtv, MovieSphere Gold, and more. You'll need a Roku device to be able to unlock this offer, which is available until November 30.
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MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon
Amazon typically discounts its products during Black Friday, so it's not too surprising this record-low streaming deal for MGM+ has returned. As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30.
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Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
Have you been meaning to watch the gritty crime drama Power, or time-traveling drama Outlander? Well, now's your chance because you can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30.
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AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
Spooky season may be over, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard AMC+. The service is also home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30.
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Apple TV (Prime Video add-on): was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Amazon
A more than 50% discount is not a deal to miss, especially when it's for a streaming service that typically doesn't get many deals. You will have to be signed up to Prime Video to be able to access but considering the time of year, it's a great time have Amazon Prime. You'll be able to lock in this low price for six months. The offer ends on November 30.
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Paramount+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
In case you like to keep your streaming subscriptions all in one place, then Amazon also has the same bargain Black Friday streaming deal for Paramount+ on offer. You'll be able to get the service's 'Premium' plan as a Prime Video add-on for two months at this low price as long as you sign up before November 30.
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Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans
Was: $3.49 per month
Now: $2.49 per month
Great for privacy, streaming, and all sorts, you don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited for a taste of the best Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle a Black Friday streaming deal?
Unfortunately not. The deal listed above is only the usual bundle discount that you save by not having to subscribe to each separately. But there's still a chance that Disney may release some deals closer to Black Friday itself. I'll be keeping an eye out for you here.
Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals?
I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.
Just when I thought there wouldn't be a HBO Max deal, they pull me back in
HBO Max can't help but be drawn back into the Black Friday streaming deal frenzy, and that's no bad thing for anyone that loves the network's shows (me!). You can get 50% off all its plans until November 30.
HBO Max: was
$5.99 now $2.99 at HBO Max
Stream William Gibson's upcoming Neuromancer adaptation for less
An Apple TV deal is reason enough to subscribe to the service, given how rarely they come up. Add the fact that bagging its 50% off six months discount means you'll be ready to stream the new Neuromancer series when it launches in January, and it's a no-brainer if you ask me.
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
This Paramount+ deal is worth grabbing to finish the NFL season
Thanksgiving is coming up, so you know what that means: NFL and turkey!! You can get game ready for the tripleheader this Thursday, November 26, with a cheap Paramount+ subscription that will let you stream CBS live.
Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Prime Video's mega streaming add-on sale is back
If you're already signed up to Prime Video, you're in for a Black Friday streaming deal treat! From now until November 30, you can choose from a selection of discounted subscription add-ons. I've highlighted a few of the most popular above, but there are plenty more at Amazon to choose from.
Prime Video: Up to 75% off subscription add-ons
Get up to 90% off 40+ streaming subscriptions at Roku
With offers starting as low as $0.99, Roku's Black Friday streaming sale is a great place to start your streaming deal search if you're after a cheap subscription. All the best offers can be found here, so it's a good thing if you own a Roku device!
Roku: 40+ subscriptions from 99 cents
What early Black Friday streaming deals are there?
Apple, Amazon, HBO, Paramount, and Roku have all pulled the trigger already, releasing some of the best discounts I've seen. What's even better is you can get the same low prices for Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+ as Prime Video or Roku add-ons to keep all your subscriptions in one place.
This is the best time of year to get a cheap streaming deal
Black Friday is the best time of year to get a cheap streaming deal, and I've already spotted a bunch of great discounts that I'll be rounding up in this article. Some of these are returning offers from last year, which means they're even better than what I saw in 2025 given all the price increases since then.
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