Report claims 403 hyperscale facilities in the US consume as much power as Michigan

Their CO2 emissions reportedly exceed Denmark's entire annual greenhouse gas output

Fossil fuels still supply more than half their electricity requirements

Electricity consumption from large data centers in the United States has reached levels comparable to those of entire states, new research has claimed.

A report from Harvard assessed 403 hyperscale facilities, and found that their combined annual power requirements rival electricity consumption of the entire state of Michigan.

The associated carbon emissions also exceeded Denmark's annual greenhouse gas output, raising questions about the environmental costs of expanding digital infrastructure.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Hundreds of facilities account for enormous electricity consumption

The researchers examined electricity consumption between May 2024 and April 2025, estimating that the facilities required between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours annually.

The combined consumption represented approximately 1.8% of total American electricity demand during the period.

The assessment also attributed approximately 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions to these facilities, indicating considerable environmental consequences.

This latest estimated electricity consumption is at least two to three times higher than comparable estimates in 2018.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fossil fuels supplied approximately 54% of the electricity consumed by the facilities, with natural gas accounting for 30% and coal contributing another 15%.

This dependence becomes particularly significant because many installations operate in regions where coal remains an important electricity generation source.

Four states accounted for more than half of the electricity consumption examined in the research.

Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, and Iowa collectively hosted a substantial concentration of these energy-intensive computing installations.

Expanding AI infrastructure could increase electricity demand

Even though this report is alarming, the authors warn that the research captures only the early stages of the industry's expansion.

“What we’re seeing is already striking, but it’s only a snapshot of a rapidly expanding industry,” lead author Gianluca Guidi, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, wrote in a press release.

“The data center boom hasn’t slowed down since our study period ended in April 2025. That means the electricity use and carbon footprint we’re reporting could already be substantially larger now in 2026.”

The assessment also excludes facilities whose electricity comes from dedicated, off-grid gas generation, leaving additional consumption outside its calculations.

Current general estimates claim that the U.S. has about 5,000 data centers with no less than 1,500 under construction.

This growing demand has attracted political opposition, with Republican Senator Josh Hawley calling for a temporary suspension of new data center construction.

Democratic lawmakers have also pressed developers to accept greater responsibility for the infrastructure and environmental consequences associated with their operations.

Meanwhile, Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Mike Lee, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Martin Heinrich have pursued legislation intended to accelerate infrastructure permitting.

Their proposal would also require developers to contribute more toward the electricity costs associated with their facilities.

The debate now involves more than accommodating expanding computing capacity, particularly as artificial intelligence development increases pressure on existing electricity infrastructure.

Public opposition has also grown, with several surveys indicating widespread concerns about the construction of new data centers.

Much of the resistance centers on electricity consumption, water requirements, and noise pollution, with countries such as Thailand introducing noise limits for data center operations.

Some companies are consequently turning to existing buildings, including former indoor marijuana farms, for conversion into data center facilities.

However, these conversions carry their own challenges, as computing operations may require more electricity and water than the previous agricultural activities, while noise pollution remains an unresolved concern.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.