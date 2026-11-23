Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 22 (game #1260).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1261) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHICKPEA

DISTANCE

LAMBDA

DOOM

IOTA

PUPIL

BLACK

ETA

NU

SHRED

THRASH

TRAFFIC

PARTICLE

CUBISM

ROUTE

MODICUM

NYT Connections today (game #1261) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Itty bitty

Itty bitty Green: Driving helper words

Driving helper words Blue: Heavy!

Heavy! Purple: Kidding, right?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1261) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TINY AMOUNT

TINY AMOUNT GREEN: INFO ON A NAVIGATION APP

INFO ON A NAVIGATION APP BLUE: METAL SUBGENRES

METAL SUBGENRES PURPLE: STARTING WITH BABY ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1261) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1261, are…

YELLOW: TINY AMOUNT: IOTA, MODICUM, PARTICLE, SHRED

IOTA, MODICUM, PARTICLE, SHRED GREEN: INFO ON A NAVIGATION APP: DISTANCE, ETA, ROUTE, TRAFFIC

DISTANCE, ETA, ROUTE, TRAFFIC BLUE: METAL SUBGENRES: BLACK, DOOM, NU, THRASH

BLACK, DOOM, NU, THRASH PURPLE: STARTING WITH BABY ANIMALS: CHICKPEA, CUBISM, LAMBDA, PUPIL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Phew! After two annoying fails I got back on track today, although it was admittedly a rather easy game. Yellow — TINY AMOUNT — jumped out immediately, and I was then quite pleased to spot purple, STARTING WITH BABY ANIMALS; it's always nice to get the more cryptic ones.

I could easily have solved blue, METAL SUBGENRES, but just happened to select green first instead, mostly because I am opposed to anything to do with the travesty that was NU METAL.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, November 22, 2026, game #1260)

YELLOW: MULTITUDE: HOST, MASS, SEA, SLEW

HOST, MASS, SEA, SLEW GREEN: INTERJECTIONS BEFORE A REACTION: GEE, SAY, WELL, WHY

GEE, SAY, WELL, WHY BLUE: BUBBLE ___: BATH, GUM, TEA, WRAP

BATH, GUM, TEA, WRAP PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PRONOUNS: EWE, EYE, HEE, WEE