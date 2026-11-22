The turn of the millennium saw the world of business and technology change dramatically, with new levels of productivity unlocked due to the wider availability of software applications. This explosion of opportunity didn't happen overnight; it was many years in the making and when everything finally clicked, it fuelled a generational boom.

"Six decades into the computer revolution, four decades since the invention of the microprocessor, and two decades into the rise of the modern Internet, all of the technology required to transform industries through software finally works and can be widely delivered at global scale" — Marc Andreessen, August 2011

Brick by brick

In his seminal essay in which he discussed the notion of software eating the world, Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen also touched on all the breakthroughs that got us to where the world of software was at the time.

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He highlighted that the software as a service (SaaS) boom would not have been possible without plenty of work behind the scenes, including the infrastructure of the internet and the rise of modern computing. Businesses, at the time, were only beneficiaries of the raft of accessible services because of the graft that had gone into laying the foundations.

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During this time, traditional companies were being disrupted by software-driven competitors that adopted these technologies, with this approach a fixture for at least the next decade in the business world.

Disrupting the disruptors

While this thesis remained intact for many years, it's fair to see things are crumbling under the weight of large language models in the latter half of the 2020s. Instead of humans using software to perform functions at work, these tasks can now be offloaded in a way that was never previously possible.

The years that have gone into building sophisticated software systems are also giving way to a rise of clones that people don't have to necessarily buy, but that they can build themselves by using an AI chatbot.

Similarly, the model of businesses commanding humans who leverage software is being replaced with a regime in which these functions are considered agentic resources that can be deployed.