Ukraine may be turning to Israeli satellite technology for long-range drone operations

Starlink restrictions are complicating Ukraine's efforts to operate faster military drones

Ukrainian forces could use airborne relays to bypass satellite connectivity restrictions

Ukraine may be exploring alternative satellite communications technology for long-range drone operations amid continuing restrictions affecting its access to SpaceX's military connectivity services.

Reports have linked Israeli developer HiSky's SmartLITE equipment with Ukrainian unmanned aircraft reportedly involved in attacks on the Kerch bridge.

A report by Kyiv Post claims Russian and Ukrainian military sources have described Ukrainian drones carrying equipment associated with HiSky's satellite communications technology.

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European satellite connectivity offers an alternative to Starlink

Russian military publications initially circulated claims that aircraft attacking infrastructure and petroleum facilities inside Russia were using terminals connected to the Israeli company's SmartLITE system.

Italian publication La Repubblica also reported that photographs circulated through Russian media showed a crashed Ukrainian drone carrying a device identified as Starlite.

Its identification label reportedly indicated Italian manufacturing, with an address associated with a production facility in Caserta province.

Russian military commentators have claimed that the equipment enables Ukrainian drones to communicate through several commercial satellite networks.

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Such connectivity could allow operators to receive flight information, transmit instructions and make adjustments while aircraft remain airborne.

However, the technology reportedly cannot match Starlink's transmission capacity, meaning operators would have to account for reduced data throughput.

Neither the Ukrainian government nor HiSky has independently verified the alleged military application described in these reports.

Starlink restrictions increase pressure for alternative communications

Ukraine's interest in alternative connectivity comes amid recurring disagreements over restrictions affecting its access to American satellite communications infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said limitations affecting Starshield continued to interfere with Ukrainian military operations along the front.

“Unfortunately, the speed restrictions remain in place along the entire front line and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The restrictions followed an October incident when SpaceX reportedly limited connections involving drones and other equipment traveling faster than approximately 160 kilometers per hour.

Ukrainian officials subsequently reported disruptions affecting military equipment, although neither Elon Musk nor the American government accepted responsibility for introducing those limitations.

Service reportedly returned on October 24 2026, but Zelensky subsequently described additional interruptions affecting Ukrainian military units.

He also argued that restricted connectivity complicated efforts to intercept jet-powered Shahed drones and other incoming unmanned aircraft.

One proposed workaround involves deploying separate unmanned aircraft as airborne communication relays, transmitting signals through interconnected networks to operational drones.

This arrangement could potentially maintain communication between operators and aircraft without relying entirely on direct satellite connectivity.

Nevertheless, Israeli companies face restrictions against supplying Ukraine with platforms or technologies intended for offensive military applications.

Some reports have also speculated that the subject might have arisen during a recent visit to Israel by Russia's military intelligence chief.

No publicly available confirmation establishes that discussions occurred or connects the diplomatic visit with the reported equipment.

Via The Jerusalem Post

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