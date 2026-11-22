Xreal just released its Xreal One Pro Plus specs, and they are incredible. I’ll be gushing about them in an upcoming feature I plan to publish later this week, but what you really need to know is that my previous favorite smart glasses are cheaper than ever: the ‘regular’ Xreal One Pro.

I know, I know, smart glasses have had a tough 2026, but these specs don’t have any cameras built-in to spy on you. Instead they’re effectively a wearable display for your favorite tech (like your phone, tablet, laptop, or game console). You plug them in and your screen is virtually projected in front of you as if you’re in your own private movie theater with a giant image all to yourself.

The Xreal One Pro glasses are currently down to $499 at Amazon US and £449 at Amazon UK. This is the cheapest they’ve been on Amazon and even with a new model on the scene these smart specs are still superb.

Xreal One Pro glasses: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Xreal One Pro glasses are incredible, and while they have recently been replaced by the Xreal One Pro Plus specs that just means you can snag these glasses at a massive discount this Black Friday. Frequent travelers (including commuters), or folks who have a small living space and tiny TV will want to consider these.

Amazon UK: Xreal One Pro was £549 now £449



Now that the Xreal One Pro Plus specs are out, the already incredible Xreal One Pro glasses are even cheaper this Black Friday. If you're always on the move, these are a great gadget to invest in for watching movies or playing video games or working.

The main reason to buy the Xreal One Pro glasses is their micro-OLED display. They allow you to enjoy your content of choice — be it a movie, show, or video game — on a giant screen equivalent to a 171-inch TV. Because it’s an OLED you can expect excellent contrast with true blacks and excellent colors, and with a 120Hz refresh rate your gameplay won’t be held back by your glasses.

Note that the picture quality tops out at full-HD (1080p) though this is true of other currently available smart glasses like Xreal’s.

Though something that is different about the One Pro is their optic engine — the reflective elements which allow the tiny display to appear massively in your vision — have a special shape which reduces the glare and distracting reflections that can appear in competitor’s specs’ screens (where, for example, patterned tops or graphic tees can be reflected and appear in your display). This leads to a clearer image and better user experience, though Xreal’s One Pro specs are pricier as a result.

(Image credit: Xreal)

Besides a giant image these specs have built-in speakers that have been tuned by Bose. This leads to an immersive soundscape that is surprisingly impactful (with solid bass, mid, and high tones) that’ll bring you into whatever it is you are watching and means you don’t need headphones to enjoy using these glasses.

Though their open-ear design means your audio can be leak, and no ANC exists to block out any distractions. So I would recommend using some earbuds if you’re relying on these glasses while travelling.

You can also rely on these specs for working. Hook them up to your laptop, set your display settings so it only shows on the specs, and then you can work completely privately — meaning you can be productive without spilling any sensitive information to any nosey passengers sitting next to you.

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