The Norwegian government plans to issue a ban on the use of smart-glasses in public spaces

These include parks, beaches, museums, gyms

While the ban is temporary, Norway's government wants to introduce permanent legislation in the future

Norway has become the first country to propose a temporary ban on camera-enabled and AI-powered smart glasses in public spaces, amid growing concerns around privacy.

Ars Technica reports that the Norwegian Government is proposing a blanket ban in selected public spaces where it believes people are vulnerable to being recorded without their consent. It follows the news this week that Dutch eyewear retailer Hans Anders has pulled Meta Ray-Ban glasses from over 400 stores.

Venues where the use of smart glasses would be prohibited include parks, beaches, museums, schools, kindergartens, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, gyms, and public events. Private use of smart glasses, for example in wearers' homes, would still be permitted.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The ban would initially be temporary, but it seems that Norway’s government is set on rolling out some form of permanent restrictions in the near future, and will enlist the help of an expert group to draft legislation.

Explaining the reasons for the proposals, Norway’s Minister of Digitalization, Torgeir Micaelsen, said "I am concerned about the introduction of powerful new technology where people risk being photographed, filmed, or recorded without their knowledge."

He added that a temporary ban "will give [us] time to conduct a thorough assessment and hold an informed debate that can lay the foundation for permanent regulation".

In order for a ban to be passed the governing Labour party will need the support of opposition parties, as it doesn't have an overall majority in the Norway's parliament, but it says it’s determined to introduce the bill "as soon as possible".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Meta)

Smart glasses have prompted a patchwork of bans by authorities and companies in various countries, and most agree that they're an unsatisfactory approach. Norway’s more sweeping approach would be a first, and could serve as a model for other countries who want to introduce bans or other restrictions.

The Australian government recently announced that the use of smart glasses will be prohibited in federal workspaces, service centers, and local council buildings, and is considering a ban on their use in public areas. The City of Sydney joined forces with four other local councils, vowing to ban smart glasses from public pools, gyms, childcare centers, libraries and other spaces.

Localized bans have also been introduced in other countries. In the UK, pub chain Wetherspoons and some restaurants have individual restrictions on the use of smart glasses, and UK cinema chains could soon follow (although in that case the concerns are around piracy rather than privacy).



One of the biggest concerns with smart glasses is that, while they have a light to indicate when video footage is being recorded, wearers have been able to disable or cover these. In an effort to counter this, Meta rolled out an update to stop privacy hackers, introducing a tool that stops smart glasses from recording video when the LED is blocked.

Can smart glasses ever NOT be creepy? Why Meta, Apple, and Samsung want cameras on your face - YouTube Watch On

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.