Ray-Ban Meta users have noticed unwanted voice recordings

Meta says the issue is resolved but hasn't said what went wrong

Turning off voice activation for the AI seems to fix the problem

If you're already facing a barrage of criticism over perceived privacy intrusions, then you really don't want more allegations of spying loaded on top — but that's what Meta is dealing with when it comes to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Over on Reddit (via Android Authority), one Ray-Ban Meta user says they've found audio conversations and text transcripts saved by the glasses that were never requested or associated with a "hey Meta" command to invoke the on-board AI.

According to the individual, it's happened on three different pairs of specs (including 2nd and 3rd generation models), and others have posted in the conversation to say they've seen the same behaviour on their own Ray-Ban Metas.

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Meta has responded to Android Authority, without providing much detail, and says the issue "has been resolved". We've reached out to Meta ourselves to see if there's any further comment, and will update this article if we hear back.

Check your voice logs

If you own a pair of Meta smart specs, you can check voice recording activity by opening the Meta AI app on your phone, then selecting Glasses > Device settings. Tap on the name of your glasses, then Glasses privacy > Voice activity log.

You can delete voice recordings from here, but you can't stop them being captured in the first place. In theory, they should only be recorded when you say "hey Meta", or activate the AI with a button push.

The associated privacy notice does mention voice services being "inadvertently" activated, which may be what's happened here. It also says some recordings may be reviewed by Meta staff to "help improve Meta's voice services".

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Some Redditors have resorted to turning voice activation off for the integrated AI, which you can do from the same device settings screen in the Meta AI app. Clearly though, that's an inconvenience users shouldn't have to put up with to stop this from happening.

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