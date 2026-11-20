In the latest blow to Mark Zuckerberg’s desire for ubiquitous smart glasses, a Dutch privacy watchdog called Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (AP) has recommended that people shouldn’t buy smart glasses, or AI-powered glasses with cameras, at all. According to Reuters, AP considers them unsafe for both users and bystanders.

The warning comes after it found that one pair of AI ​glasses told a user that an ambulance was on its way to a simulated medical emergency even though ​none had been called, while another advised an adult on dating an underage person.

"A pair of glasses that films you ‌without ⁠you noticing is already worrying," said the organization's vice chair Monique Verdier in a statement. "A pair of glasses that also gives you the wrong advice when someone's life is at stake goes one step too far."

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Which brands?

While AP refuses to say exactly which brand of smart glasses caused which action, its testing contained brands of AI smart glasses advertised for sale in the Netherlands, including market leader Meta, China's TCL/RayNeo and Rokid, and Taiwan's HTC.

The latest blow to the reputation of smart glasses comes after they were initially ridiculed as “perv glasses” online following repeated reports of them being used to film women without their consent or even knowledge. This sparked an online backlash, including the emergence of the Ban Ray movement, which encouraged people to ditch their smart glasses in favor of traditional sunglasses.

The new safety concerns however go far beyond the privacy risks of filming people without their permission. In addition to the security flaws already discussed, the AP also found security flaws in several pairs of glasses that could allow someone nearby to connect ​without the owner's permission, access ​recordings or even operate ⁠the camera.

A growing problem for smart glasses

Perhaps in an attempt to avoid the controversy its smart glasses have been mired in, Meta recently released a new version of its smart glasses that doesn't contain a camera. England and Wales have already banned smart glasses from courts, and the UK is considering placing more restrictions on their sale.

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The fact that the Dutch privacy watchdog is now warning that smart glasses as a whole category could pose a security risk is worrying for a fledgling industry that's already struggling to shake off its reputation for invading people's privacy.

Until now, the biggest concern about smart glasses has been what the person wearing them might do to you. But with AI giving potentially dangerous advice and security flaws exposing users to hackers, there's now a new question to consider: can you actually trust the glasses themselves?

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