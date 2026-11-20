When news broke that Uber burned through its entire annual AI budget in just four months, the reaction across the tech industry was split. To outsiders, it sounded like a classic case of runaway experimentation. To those of us monitoring the underlying economics of software, it was the first high-profile symptom of a shift in how software is bought, sold, and monetized.

For years, the business software industry ran on a predictable mechanism: the per-seat subscription. Today, that model is dying. SaaS vendors are swiftly abandoning flat seat-based models in favor of usage, hybrid, and token-based pricing. In the past two years alone, 23% of software vendors have changed their dominant pricing model.

Eldar Tuvey Social Links Navigation Eldar Tuvey is CEO & Founder at Vertice.

The vendor pitch sounds universally attractive: “Only pay for what you use.” In reality, this “consumption-based” pricing is turning out to be one of the most effective revenue extraction mechanisms the SaaS industry has ever devised.

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It’s not offering financial control; it’s delivering chaos.

The illusion of pay-as-you-go

On paper, usage-based pricing feels fair. It promises to align software costs directly with actual business value while simultaneously better reflecting the costs borne by the vendor and eliminating the waste of shelfware - those paid-for, unused seats that finance teams have spent years trying to clean up.

In practice, the economics favor the vendor entirely.

When SaaS platforms introduce consumption pricing models for AI features, contract values skyrocket. Software vendors switching their primary pricing structure to consumption or hybrid rates have driven Average Contract Value (ACV) increases of over 50% for top tools. Far from lowering costs, switching away from seat-based structures increases the average cost-per-user by up to 37%.

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Seat-based pricing is operated as an all-you-can-eat model, whereas consumption pricing monetizes every individual action. Each CRM email draft, transcript summary, and automated data extraction now incurs a small charge, so encouraging teams to experiment with AI tools (the very behavior that drives innovation) directly inflates the monthly SaaS bill.

To make matters worse, traditional procurement levers are failing. Average contractual discounts when paying by consumption are 30% lower than those secured when paying by seat. Vendors can easily push back with a simple rebuttal: “If you want to spend less, just consume less.”

It’s a perfect trap. No forward-thinking company wants to stifle internal adoption or limit productivity just to hit a financial target.

The phantom expense

When finance leaders attempt to model consumption costs, they focus on deliberate human interaction - an employee actively querying an LLM or running an automated workflow.

There's a far more concerning reality: 35% of total consumption stems from actions without direct human input. This is invisible waste. As enterprises move from human-prompted AI tools to fully autonomous AI agents executing tasks in the background, this idle meter will run continuously.

When you combine aggressive human adoption with unmonitored agentic usage, budget volatility follows. Under legacy seat-based pricing, YoY monthly budget variance hovered at a manageable 4%. Under consumption pricing, that variance explodes to an astounding 38%. Within six months of signing a usage-based contract, real-world spending diverges from the original forecast by more than 15%.

Traditional financial forecasting wasn't built to handle software contracts that act like volatile commodities.

The fall of legacy procurement

The issue is that current procurement frameworks were designed for an era of fixed-price subscriptions. If you manage usage-based software with a static, point-in-time procurement process, runaway costs are inevitable.

Finance and procurement teams must start by deconstructing the billable unit. Buyers need to look past vague credits and define what constitutes a task cost, establishing the precise price of a single API call, task summary, or automated workflow to accurately forecast the total cost of a contract. To do so successfully, you need to have full data visibility and price point benchmarking to know how often the tool will perform such tasks, and whether the unit presented is the best way to pay.

Implementing volume-tiered guardrails is non-negotiable. While traditional upfront discounts are harder to secure, teams must cap overage rates, negotiate dynamic pricing tiers based on automated token thresholds, and agree to upfront usage commitments for a better price.

Controlling spend also requires using information at intake to create an “early warning system”. Pre-approval processes should identify a consumption-based pricing model being offered, and trigger new processes before approval. These checks should include what sort of tasks the tool will be used for, by whom and how often, what would trigger an overage and who owns usage governance post-signature.

Enforcing continuous usage monitoring turns vendor management into an active, ongoing process rather than periodic reviews. Usage spikes occur in hours rather than months, therefore real-time visibility into cross-platform execution and spend is the only way to catch anomalies before they escalate into multi-million-dollar budget overruns.

Taking back control

The transition toward consumption and hybrid pricing in SaaS is becoming the baseline standard as AI capabilities deepen across every software category. Vendors will continue to push these models because they align with their IT infrastructure costs and dramatically raise revenue ceilings.

For buyers, the solution is to recognize that you cannot manage a dynamic financial model with static administrative tools.

Without unified visibility into daily spend patterns, usage context, and dynamic commitment tracking, software expenses will continue to outpace financial forecasts.

The companies that thrive will be those that match vendor pricing innovation with modern, data-driven cost governance - gaining total control over their software spend before the meter runs out.

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