If you want a light everyday laptop with a vivid screen and multi-day battery claims, the HP OmniBook 3 14-inch OLED is $499.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Students and everyday users who want long battery life and a great screen on a budget

● The deal: The HP OmniBook 3 14-inch 2K OLED (Snapdragon X, 16GB, 256GB) is $499.99 (was $699.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A 14-inch 2K OLED display, Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, 16GB of memory, and HP's claim of up to 41 hours of battery life

Save $200 HP OmniBook 3 14-inch: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A 14-inch 2K OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X 8-core processor with a Hexagon NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS, 16GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. It's a Copilot+ PC running Windows 11, and HP rates battery life at up to 41 hours.

Why we recommend it

HP's OmniBook 3 has been one of the most consistent budget laptop picks in our deals coverage this year, mostly in its IPS version, so getting an OLED panel at this price is a real step up for colors and contrast. Snapdragon X chips are built for efficiency, which is why HP can promise battery life measured in days rather than hours, and the 45 TOPS NPU clears Microsoft's bar for Copilot+ features. We haven't reviewed the OmniBook 3 ourselves, but Best Buy buyers rate it 4.6 out of 5 from more than 90 reviews.

Price Context & Historical Value

We've included the OmniBook 3 in our laptop roundups this month, and this $499.99 price for the 16GB OLED model is the one we listed. The 512GB IPS version has mostly sold for $549.99 to $649.99 this year, so the OLED at $499.99 is strong value if 256GB is enough storage for you. Note that $699.99 is Best Buy's comparable value.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook 3 if...

you want a light laptop for school, browsing, and documents, you care about battery life above raw power, or you want an OLED screen without spending much.

❌ Skip the HP OmniBook 3 if...

you need more than 256GB of storage, you rely on Windows apps or games that don't run well on Arm-based Snapdragon chips, or you want a hands-on review first, since we haven't tested this model.