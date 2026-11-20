Walmart just gave us the best reason why to stop buying full HD monitors, days before Black Friday. The Suevery sv270zf is not only the cheapest 4K monitor ever, it is also the most affordable display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which many professionals may prefer because of a “squarer” design.

Choosing this rather than the usual 16:9 yields a bigger diagonal size (28.2-inch, rather than 27-inch) and most importantly, a much higher resolution (3840 x 2560 instead of 3840 x 2160). That’s an extra 18.5% pixels or 1.5 million pixels. Indeed, it has way more pixels than many pseudo 5K monitors (like this one)

• Best for: Anyone on a budget looking for a compact monitor with lots of pixels and slim bezels.

• The deal: The Suevery sv270zf 4K 28.2-inch 4K+ monitor is $129.99 (was $209.99) at Walmart, a saving of $80 or 30%.

Why we recommend it

I’ve never seen anything like this before (at least not at this price). A 28.2-inch 4K monitor is like having four 14.1-inch full HD LCD screens (found on many laptops) stitched together. This significantly improves productivity without crowding your desk with extra cables and monitor stands.

It’s a capable versatile display for anyone who doesn’t require high refresh rates (gamers) or enhanced color precision. There are also three video input ports (HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort, a rarity at this price), a dedicated audio out port, a 15W USB Type-C connector and two speakers. Way better than expected. They even include an HDMI cable.

With a 60Hz panel, this monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology to help reduce screen tearing and the 1200:1 contrast ratio - while below average - should help darker scenes. Suevery also claims a 125% sRGB color gamut coverage, 250-nit brightness and HDR support.

Price context and historical value

At $129.99, it is a record-breaking product. Cheapest 4K monitor ever, cheapest 3:2 display, lowest price per megapixel (at about $13 per million pixel).

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Suevery 28.2-inch 4K monitor if…

You want 4K resolution without breaking the bank, a 3:2 aspect ratio, great for productivity and plenty of ports to connect multiple devices.

❌ Skip the Suevery 28.2-inch 4K monitor if…

You want an adjustable stand, colors that pop out, high refresh rates and a letterbox aspect ratio for gaming

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