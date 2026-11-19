I’ve tested a whole lot of air purifiers in my time at TechRadar, and if I were to recommend a brand for good performance at an affordable price, it’d be Blueair. Out of all of the purifiers I’ve reviewed to date, I can confidently say that the Blueair Blue Signature is my firm favorite.

Furniture-inspired and feature-packed, the Blueair Blue Signature offers a lot for its list price of $449.99 / £369. This was already a reasonable price for a large-room, smart air purifier, but now thanks to an early Black Friday deal, it’s even more affordable. Right now, you can find the Blueair Blue Signature at Amazon US for $299.99, and at Amazon UK for £259, so if you’ve been considering purchasing one, now’s the time to buy.

Blueair Blue Signature: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Featuring a range of nifty automations, PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 detection, and an attractive design, this is the air purifier I’d recommend if you have large rooms. So while not quite at its lowest ever price, the Signature is currently only $15 shy of the cheapest I’ve seen it available for, which is an offer well worth taking.

Blueair Blue Signature: was £369 now £259 at Amazon Suitable for large rooms, the Signature does a great job of detecting PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 particles and clearing odors. Now at its lowest price yet, this is the perfect time to buy if you’re looking for a smart air purifier with a novel design that won’t break the bank.

Equipped to detect PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 particle sizes, I was very impressed with the speed at which the Signature noticed air contamination during testing. While conducting the testing for my Blueair Blue Signature review, I was particularly pleased with the rate it cleared the odor left over from the dry shampoo I used, as this is something other air purifiers I’ve tested failed to do promptly. What’s more, it does all of this at a surprisingly low volume, maxing out at just 55dB at top speed.

Purifying particulars aside, the Signature is also an attractive option, thanks to its more discreet furniture-style design, meaning you won’t have a bright white plastic purifier disrupting your decor.

As with many of Blueair’s other products, the Signature comes with a fabric covering, plus a few color options. The aforementioned discounted Amazon price only applies to the gray colorway, but you can find the Midnight version, like the one I tested, for the same sale price at Blueair in the US, and Blueair in the UK.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK