The Blueair Blue Signature is now ridiculously good value — and with its attractive design, quick purifying, and low volume, it’s still the best air purifier I’ve reviewed to date
This 30% discount is pure perfection
I’ve tested a whole lot of air purifiers in my time at TechRadar, and if I were to recommend a brand for good performance at an affordable price, it’d be Blueair. Out of all of the purifiers I’ve reviewed to date, I can confidently say that the Blueair Blue Signature is my firm favorite.
Furniture-inspired and feature-packed, the Blueair Blue Signature offers a lot for its list price of $449.99 / £369. This was already a reasonable price for a large-room, smart air purifier, but now thanks to an early Black Friday deal, it’s even more affordable. Right now, you can find the Blueair Blue Signature at Amazon US for $299.99, and at Amazon UK for £259, so if you’ve been considering purchasing one, now’s the time to buy.
Featuring a range of nifty automations, PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 detection, and an attractive design, this is the air purifier I’d recommend if you have large rooms. So while not quite at its lowest ever price, the Signature is currently only $15 shy of the cheapest I’ve seen it available for, which is an offer well worth taking.
Suitable for large rooms, the Signature does a great job of detecting PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 particles and clearing odors. Now at its lowest price yet, this is the perfect time to buy if you’re looking for a smart air purifier with a novel design that won’t break the bank.
Equipped to detect PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 particle sizes, I was very impressed with the speed at which the Signature noticed air contamination during testing. While conducting the testing for my Blueair Blue Signature review, I was particularly pleased with the rate it cleared the odor left over from the dry shampoo I used, as this is something other air purifiers I’ve tested failed to do promptly. What’s more, it does all of this at a surprisingly low volume, maxing out at just 55dB at top speed.
Purifying particulars aside, the Signature is also an attractive option, thanks to its more discreet furniture-style design, meaning you won’t have a bright white plastic purifier disrupting your decor.
As with many of Blueair’s other products, the Signature comes with a fabric covering, plus a few color options. The aforementioned discounted Amazon price only applies to the gray colorway, but you can find the Midnight version, like the one I tested, for the same sale price at Blueair in the US, and Blueair in the UK.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances, laptops & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off appliances, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: save £1,000s on TVs, laptops & tech
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £150 off vacuums & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & consoles
- John Lewis: gifts from under £20
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,000+ off iPhone
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband packages from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: broadband & TV from £21.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.