We're big fans of Geekom's A9 Max mini PC, which scored 4.5 stars in our review, earning a Highly Recommended award. The combination of AMD’s latest Ryzen AI processor, expandable memory, and extensive connectivity makes ideal for users who need workstation-level power in a compact chassis.

Now, as part of its big Black Friday sale, the Geekom A9 Max is down to $1269 (was $2079) when you use code BFA9M230. That model comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD. However, you can bump that up to a HX 470 processor $1369.

For my money, this is a clear Mac mini alternative for Windows - it comes with Windows 11 Pro installed, but Geekom notes it's compatible with Linux, too. Not everyone will need a mini PC that delivers this level of performance, but it will easily handle office tasks and content creation without breaking a sweat.

Today's best Geekom A9 Max mini PC deal

Black Friday Save $810.99 Geekom A9 Max: was $2,079.99 now $1,269 at Geekom US We found the A9 Max 2026 Edition a "high-performance mini PC" during our tests. With a focus on AI, it's capable of hitting up to 86 TOPS. Internally, you can expand up to 256GB of DDR5 memory and 8TB storage. Connectivity is excellent, too, equipped with dual 40Gbps USB4 ports, dual HDMI 2.1, dual 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an SD Card reader. For the full discount, use code BFA9M230.

Why we recommend the GEEKOM A9 Max

In our review, we awarded the A9 Max a lofty 4.5 stars, and we loved its capability in demanding productivity and creative applications. It zoomed through Photoshop, Lightroom, and video editing, and its NPU means it can run local AI models without relying entirely on cloud services.

There are compromises. The integrated graphics aren’t a substitute for a dedicated GPU, so you won’t have as much capability in gaming or creative applications that use a proper GPU - although you can connect an external graphics card via the USB4 port. The standard 32GB of RAM can also feel restrictive for more demanding video production, so we'd recommend upgrading that if you need extra headroom.

Price context and historical value

This is firmly premium mini PC territory, but it's also one of the cheapest prices we've seen on this 2026 Edition of the Geekom A9 Max. That promo code is doing a lot of heavy lifting to make this deal more attractive.

The compact metal chassis, powerful processor, and extensive connectivity make it appealing if desk space or portability matters more than getting maximum value from your next purchase.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A9 Max if… you need powerful processing in a compact package for creative applications, productivity, and local AI workloads.

❌ Skip the Geekom A9 Max if… You just want a mini PC for general day-to-day tasks like running Microsoft Office and streaming.