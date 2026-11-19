Many small retailers are not equipped to handle traffic spikes on Black Friday, study claims

Network Solutions finds over 60% of US business websites crashed during a sale in the past year

31% haven’t begun preparations for the extra traffic likely during Black Friday 2026

Black Friday could turn out to be a damp squib for smaller business websites – or worse, according to new research from Network Solutions.

Its survey of 507 online store owners has found that while 61% saw their sites crash during a sale or traffic spike in the past year, 31% still haven’t made preparations for Black Friday 2026, or the possibility of a repeat (under) performance.

A site slowdown doesn’t just make it difficult to browse the catalogue and add items to your cart. These issues – often due to inadequate or unsuitable hosting – can prevent a successful checkout, leaving businesses missing out on valuable orders.

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Traffic surge

The research has uncovered where the failures occurred, and how long it took for the sites to recover, exploring the impact of a traffic surge on a small business website with an attached store. These are typically built using Woocommerce, although in-house options are also in use. But the end-product is typically the same – sites load too slowly (50%), and crash (21%).

Further exploration into the reasons for the crashes yields few surprises. Owners blamed too much traffic (64%), and hitting the limits of their hosting (19%). Responses that indicated a subject with better awareness of their web host’s capabilities believed the site itself was out of date (11%). Interestingly, 60% believed their site was able to handle a traffic surge, but 56% actually reported their site failing during one.

Some surveyed for the research felt that the hosting plan or the server was responsible for their site’s crash (31%). Only 22% blamed the payment gateway, although multiple factors typically affect these platforms.

Reduce the load

While a popular site might seem like a positive, traffic surges during sale periods can have an immediate financial impact. Payment can fail (25%) and errors occur at checkout (20%). While shopping cart software and web hosting has become more resilient over the years, these risks still exist.

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Immediate solutions include exploring what hosting upgrade options are available. A modern hosting platform will typically offer short-term upgrades to plans, affording more performance and accommodating traffic spikes. But other options may already be available within hosting plans, such as enabling caching to reduce load on the server’s resources.

Any business concerned about the impact of Black Friday traffic surges on their ability to trade during the popular sale period should be taking steps to ensure their store remains online.

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