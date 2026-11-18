For the past decade, success in quantum computing has been measured through research breakthroughs, investment, and technical milestones. This is beginning to change. Across industries, organizations are focusing on viable quantum solutions, shifting the conversation from theoretical potential towards practical application.

This acceleration presents a strategic challenge for governments. As commercial markets increasingly focus on real-world use cases, there is a risk that governments’ ability to adopt quantum technologies will fail to keep pace. Businesses can experiment with emerging technologies in quick iterations, but governments must navigate long procurement cycles and stringent internet security requirements.

This challenge is compounded by the need for governments to identify priority use cases and communicate them to the commercial market at an appropriate level of sensitivity. Without sufficient visibility into these requirements, systems may be developed in ways that do not align with, or are not appropriate for, government use cases.

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Keeping pace is also made harder by the fact that quantum technologies can’t be developed in isolation. Progress relies on international supply chains, access to specialist infrastructure and facilities, and a highly skilled workforce capable of developing and deploying these technologies.

As quantum’s breakthrough moment approaches, competitive advantage will depend not simply on who develops or invests in the technology first, but on who has the capabilities in place to operationalize it and make it useful.

Quantum in action

Financial services is one industry already experimenting with how quantum computing could be incorporated into its technology stacks. For example, NatWest joined Digital Catapult’s Quantum Technology Access Programme to explore quantum computing for fraud detection, with the aim to move beyond concept to practical application.

The same can be said of the cybersecurity industry. The prospect of Q-day, a hypothetical future moment when quantum computers become powerful enough to break standard public-key encryption, is influencing strategies. Likewise, the arrival of post-quantum cryptography means organizations can begin protecting information against future quantum attacks before powerful quantum computers exist.

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Microsoft is accelerating its quantum-safe security roadmap to replace encryption standards vulnerable to future quantum computers. Progress like this will be critical to ensuring the US and other nations are not left exposed if Q-day arrives, with governments playing an important role in setting standards and supporting the widespread implementation of quantum-safe security across critical systems.

The defense sector is also putting quantum technologies into practice. Quantum sensing solutions, which provide highly precise positioning, navigation, and timing when satellite navigation is denied or jammed, have moved to testing and early deployment stages. Examples include atomic clocks, magnetometers, and quantum inertial sensors.

Taken together, these developments demonstrate an important shift, where technologies that have spent years in research and development are now moving towards testing and early deployment.

Closing the government deployment gap

But unlike commercial organizations, public-sector adoption must navigate procurement, security, regulation, and integration with existing systems. The risk is that commercial capabilities develop faster than governments build the institutional capacity to absorb them. By the time a technology is mature enough to deploy at scale, beginning the preparedness process will already be too late. And right now, the timeline to get prepared is only a couple of years.

Earlier this year, the UK government announced £2 billion to establish the UK as a world leader in quantum, including programs to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and procurement of quantum computers. The challenge now is ensuring that funding translates into operational readiness, which is a distinction every government, not just the UK, will need to manage. As quantum computing matures and increasingly works alongside traditional systems, governments can’t afford to wait until commercially viable capabilities materialize before asking where they might be useful.

This also matters beyond the public sector. Governments act as both investors and early customers. By identifying priority use cases and, where appropriate, communicating those requirements to industry, governments can give companies greater clarity on the capabilities they will need. Procurement and testing can then help companies validate those solutions against real-world challenges and accelerate adoption. In a nascent industry like quantum, speed matters. Companies that scale early can gain an outsized role in shaping technical standards, informing regulatory frameworks, and influencing how the wider market develops.

Governments need to anticipate national security implications and opportunities, identify which applications matter most, provide training for their workforce, and create mechanisms to bring commercially developed technology into government quickly. They must also guide responsible development and adoption by establishing safeguards and governance frameworks.

The quantum race is an ecosystem race

Beyond preparedness, quantum is a global technology, increasingly dictated by physical resources, supply chains, and human talent. Governments must also be building resilient supply chains into their quantum strategies, while businesses need to understand how policy decisions could shape the technologies, suppliers and skills available to them.

In the UK, 85% of quantum companies import elements of their supply chain. At the same time, quantum supply chains are at risk due to heavy reliance on sole suppliers for key components, such as cryogenic refrigerators. These dependences create potential points of vulnerability. A country may possess world-leading quantum research but be constrained by physical resources and materials.

Addressing this will require investment in critical areas such as cryogenics and lasers. Governments can help create clearer demand by supporting testing, procurement, and adoption. As the market scales and technology requirements become clearer, manufacturers will have greater incentive to invest in the capacity needed to build more resilient supply chains.

Then there is talent. The UK Quantum Skills Taskforce has highlighted that the UK is at a “pivot point”, emphasizing that having the skills to develop and adopt quantum technologies will be critical to future growth. Developing the technology requires deep scientific expertise but deploying it requires a much broader workforce capable of engineering systems, developing software, and integrating quantum into existing organizations.

With specialist talent limited and in high demand, countries must consider how they can attract and retain these skills. Universities are critical to this pipeline, but governments and industry must ensure that expertise can move beyond academia and into deployment.

Preparing for the deployment race

Ultimately governments and businesses are not just competing for the next quantum breakthrough, but to build the ecosystem around it. For businesses, this means identifying potential applications and building the skills and infrastructure needed for adoption.

Governments, meanwhile, must strengthen supply chains, invest in talent, and create pathways that help emerging technologies move towards commercial deployment.

The quantum race is becoming a deployment race. Leaders in the industry will increasingly belong not simply to those that make the breakthroughs, but to those prepared to turn them into capability when the moment arrives.

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