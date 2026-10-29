Are you still piloting?

There's no shortage of enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Organizations across every sector are investing heavily, experimenting, launching proof of concepts, and finding ways to turn the latest developments into real business value.

However, there's a growing disconnect between experimentation and execution. For all the discussions of AI transforming the way we work, many AI projects never progress beyond the pilot stage. It's a familiar story. The proof of concept delivers promising results, the business case adds up, and everything looks like it's heading in the right direction.

Yet somewhere along the way the project hits a bump on the road. This can look like costs beginning to rise, confidence starting to waver, integration with existing legacy systems proving more complicated than expected, and approvals taking longer than anticipated.

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What started out as an exciting project slowly loses its momentum. As a result, the AI initiative ends up stuck in limbo. The reason is that running a successful AI pilot and successful AI implementation are two very different things. Transitioning from a controlled environment with governed variables to a production environment brings a new set of challenges: security, governance, culture, skills, integration, and readiness.

Unfortunately, this challenge is not uncommon. Research shows that 71% of organizations remain in the pilot or proof-of-concept phase of AI transformation, highlighting just how difficult it is to turn early promise into a business reality.

This limbo is what many organizations are now experiencing: the AI implementation gap. It's the space between proving that AI can work and deploying it at scale in a way that delivers measurable value. For today's technology leaders, bridging that gap has become one of the defining challenges of AI adoption. The pressure to move beyond experimentation is growing, but doing so requires more than just increasing investment or pushing strong proof of concepts into production.

The real challenge is creating the conditions in which AI can move from an isolated trial into a sustainable part of the wider business. That requires establishing the right technical and organizational foundations, preparing people and processes, and finding the right use cases. To deliver real value, organizations need to think less about speed and more about creating something secure, scalable, and consistent.

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It isn’t a technology challenge, it’s a business one

When AI projects stall, it's seldom because of the technology itself. More often, organizations run into strategic, governance, and operational challenges that prevent encouraging pilots from becoming production-ready solutions.

One of the biggest barriers is analysis paralysis. The majority of organizations have no shortage of AI ideas, but they typically lack a clear way of understanding which use cases will deliver the greatest value. This means resources become spread across multiple proof-of-concepts, each showing promise but none receiving the attention needed to reach production. The number of pilots continues to soar while the number of live deployments stagnates.

However, some organizations make the opposite mistake by designing for scale before they've checked the concept works. Major investment is made in infrastructure, architecture, and implementation before a solution has been tested in real-world conditions. If the project then needs to change direction, the amount of investment already committed can make it tricky to adapt. As a result, organizations can end up locked into an approach that no longer delivers the value they envisioned.

Governance is another common stumbling block. For organizations operating across EMEA, navigating regulations such as the EU AI Act, GDPR, and DORA introduces understandable caution. The consequences of non-compliance can be significant, and uncertainty around an evolving regulation often slows decision-making. Many AI initiatives don't stall because the business lacks ambition, but because leaders want greater confidence that they're deploying the technology in the right way: compliantly and responsibly.

Lastly, organizations often underestimate what it will cost to move from a successful pilot to widespread deployment. AI projects that appear affordable during the proof-of-concept phase can become much more expensive once they're scaled, especially if they haven't been properly stress-tested.

That's why due diligence is critical. Yet more than half (56%) of organizations don't carry out a Total Cost of Ownership assessment before deciding where to place significant workloads. Without a clear understanding of the long-term investment required, it's easy for costs to accumulate and confidence in the project to dwindle.

Balancing certainty and speed

Closing the Implementation Gap isn't about moving faster. It's about moving with confidence and know-how.

Time and time again, organizations find themselves at one of two extremes: waiting until every unknown has been resolved before making any moves or rushing ahead with AI projects before they've been properly validated. Neither approach is sustainable. Those seeing the greatest success are the organizations finding a balance between certainty and speed - moving quickly where the evidence supports it, while building in the validation and governance needed to reduce risk.

That starts with validating ideas early. Before major investment is made, organizations need to ask the technical, commercial, and governance questions that could prevent a project from ever reaching production. It's far better to discover early that a use case won't deliver than to invest months of budget and time before uncovering the same conclusion.

Rapid prototyping also plays a crucial role. Instead of debating whether an idea might work in theory, businesses should aim to create something tangible that users can test within days. Seeing a concept in action changes the conversation from speculation to evidence, giving stakeholders the confidence to make informed decisions about where to invest next.

Equally important is maintaining transparency throughout the delivery process. AI projects shouldn't feel like a black box. Defined ownership, clear checkpoints, and agreed assessment criteria help everyone to understand where a project stands, whether it’s a success, and what comes next. Projects rarely stall because the technology isn't capable - they stall because critical decisions weren't made early enough or because expectations weren't aligned from the outset.

Bridging the implementation gap

The implementation gap isn't going to disappear overnight. With 71% of organizations still stuck between pilot and production, the challenge is clearly not a lack of willingness, technical ability or ideas. In most cases, they have all three.

Instead, it's the ability to turn experiments into solutions that actually work in the real world. That means treating the transition as a business issue, not simply a technical one. Organizations need an approach that balances speed with governance, validates value before investment is made, and gives stakeholders the confidence to scale. It also requires leaders to be confident enough to stop projects in their tracks if they're not going to deliver real value.

The organizations taking meaningful steps forward won't be those adding more pilots into the mix. They'll be those that have strong processes and capabilities in place to push the right pilots ahead. Fundamentally, closing the AI implementation gap means creating a path from pilot to production that can be followed again and again.

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