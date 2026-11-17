For decades, businesses have organized teams around software. Since starting Alorica in 1999, I’ve observed firsthand in customer experience (CX) how separate systems for CRM, ticketing, quality assurance and knowledge have created corresponding roles and responsibilities across IT and operations.

People are central to these systems — configuring the workflows, managing permissions, maintaining integrations and overseeing data. And operational teams have evolved around the same structure, creating specialist functions for different parts of the customer journey.

The legacy CX stack was built for a world where humans did the work and software helped them. That world is over. We often discuss what AI means for individuals and jobs. The broader organizational change, though, could unfold around the teams that have grown up in traditional software.

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When you go agentic, all the structure and complexity of the old system falls away. Suddenly, businesses no longer need to organize people around individual applications in the same way.

Andy Lee Social Links Navigation Co-founder and CEO of Crescendo and Founder and Chairman of Alorica.

Yet humans stay central. The model shifts to governance. AI will operate and compile insights. People remain responsible for oversight, judgement and ensuring AI delivers the right outcomes. They spend less time managing individual workflows and processes.

As a result, agentic AI is likely to change more than the technology businesses use. It could lead to fewer functional silos, broader responsibilities and teams organized around outcomes rather than individual applications.

Which sparks a big question for businesses: As the current organizational structures built around software lose relevance, what should they look like in the age of agentic AI?

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The AI journey in CX software so far

We see three approaches to AI in software on the market. The first is bolt-on, where independent AI products are layered on to existing software. I’ve bought almost every major platform in this market and deployed them across thousands of customers. I know where this model fails because I’ve seen it many times. The AI is kneecapped — it can’t do more than the fragmented legacy systems it’s bolted onto. You end up with a faster version of the same problem.

The second approach is embedding AI models within a product. There are benefits: For one, the administration of the software is easier. Instead of a human having to perform all of the programming to change workflows, when you embed a large language model that is able to program into the software, it can take over some of this work.

However, this is still a step away from the third, and currently most advanced, approach. A native agentic AI system.

There’s a clear difference between, for example, an LLM doing some programming and a fully agentic system. In the agentic model, AI agents orchestrate, learn, and improve every customer interaction across operations. Think Uber or DoorDash — apps like this appear fully automated from the outside.

But you’d better believe humans are working to close the gaps the technology can't. Agentic AI doesn't delete that need. Instead, it moves the gaps and changes who closes them.

Intelligence shifting from software to AI

These approaches also demonstrate an acknowledgment by the market: Intelligence is moving away from software and into AI. The value of software has degraded to the point where it’s just a repository – all the intelligence now happens in the AI layer.

This is why companies have transitioned from the first to the second approach. But as the software still needs to be administered and managed, it’s still not the most efficient way of doing things. Transformation lies in the adoption of a native agentic AI system, and that’s where the world is going. Yet in making this move, organizational structures are going to have to change with it.

Organizing around outcomes over applications

As today’s companies are organized around their software, getting the full value from agentic AI will require them to rethink how their teams and responsibilities are structured. At core, we’re talking about teaching people how to work differently — governing versus doing.

All of the components within a software platform are performing functions that humans need to manage. But when agents can manage the configuration of these tools, the need for specialists in each area reduces. ‘Broader thinkers’ are key. These people work across components, observing and governing processes at a wider scale. Companies facilitate this shift by creating new or adapted job roles and responsibilities for existing employees.

The silo is a major enterprise challenge. A department specialist will focus on their area of responsibility and look at things through their perspective. This setup naturally creates tension. If one person owns this tower and another that tower, conflicts are inevitable and collaboration suffers.

The move to agentic calms those tensions. AI agents figure out the optimal way to perform a task across departments and applications. With human biases mitigated, the best outcomes have a better chance of surfacing. Instead of a specialist assessing how ticketing can be improved, for example, they’re now monitoring a whole agentic system that is learning how to improve every conversation and interaction across the CX.

Who wins in the CX future

The companies that benefit most from agentic AI won’t simply be using the best technology. The most powerful enterprise transformation lies in rethinking how work gets done — in how to organize the organization.

It's going to be disruptive. Companies who initially protect existing structures as they implement agentic AI will hit conflicts and confusion. In the next five to 10 years, the boldest adopters of fully agentic will gain significant competitive advantages. Those who don’t will lose market share — it’s not an if but a when.

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