Financial costs of AI are now a cause of concern for over 50% of executives

While token cost is a concern, related expenditure such as training and governance is also having an impact

Few organizations are able to link AI use to related business outcomes, leaving them struggling to justify increasing expenditure

AI expenditure is busting budgets, even with a decrease in token costs for the most popular AI models, new Capgemini research has claimed.

The research shows over half (53%) of executives are concerned about AI costs, with expenditure on tokens, training, governance, and supplemental spending on human oversight and repeated work all contributing to the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, 59% of execs have reported that their expected AI related expenditure was surpassed, with 20% of organizations breaching their AI budget target by over 30%. Consequently, according to the report, more businesses are finding that CFOs are increasingly involved in AI spending decisions.

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AI yield

500 CXO-level senior executives working at large organizations were polled during September 2026, with the report highlighting the growing financial burden of AI. Responses to the growing cost of AI have included not just tighter budgets, but diversifying which AI models are used – this is known as a multi-model strategy.

Volker Darius, CEO of Capgemini Invent, explains: “Cost discipline alone will not create a profitable AI estate, just as value creation without cost control will not be sustainable.”

“Organizations need to measure cost, quality and business value together, use the most appropriate model for each task, and account for the human oversight required to deliver outcomes safely. By continuously measuring AI Yield, organizations can make more informed capital-allocation decisions and scale AI with confidence.”

AI Yield is described as a metric designed to verify and record the value of an outcome that occurred thanks to AI. Smarter measuring of this factor can support requests for increases AI token spend.

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Business outcomes

Multi-model strategies are expected to become more widely employed over the next 12 months, with three in five of the polled execs expecting to adopt. These will typically be selected on cost and capability primarily, as well as factors such as latency and risk.

Currently, 60% or organizations measure total AI expenditure against budget, but this is expected to drop to 44% over the next 6-12 months. Instead, says Capgemini Research Institute, metrics that measure successful business outcomes from AI use will be prioritized.

Darius adds: “As AI moves deeper into business workflows, organizations need to stop treating its cost as a technology or procurement issue and start managing AI as a portfolio of economic outcomes.”

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