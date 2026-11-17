Cereal malware secretly searched Romanian government emails for NATO and EU connections

ESET discovered previously undocumented software linked to Russia's Turla hacking group

Hackers exploited Microsoft Exchange systems to conceal their email collection activities

Cyberespionage hackers allegedly linked to Russia infiltrated the Romanian government email servers, seeking correspondence involving NATO and European Union institutions.

The operation relied on previously unseen malicious software ESET researchers named Cereal, according to the cybersecurity company's published investigation.

Rather than sending stolen messages immediately to an outside server, the intruders exploited the victim's own email environment to conceal their activity.

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ESET said the intrusion began on December 23, 2025, after investigators had identified the same software in Kazakhstan the previous month.

The malicious package contained several .NET components capable of receiving instructions, executing code in memory, and examining an infected organization's internal structure.

One module, called CerealBox, searched messages for addresses associated with NATO and European Union bodies, then applied filters to identify selected correspondence.

Emails containing Microsoft Word documents or PDF files were among those selected, after which the software packaged and encrypted copies for collection.

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This approach allowed the operators to obtain specific material without indiscriminately copying every message stored within the compromised organization's mail environment.

ESET described the software as unusual because its methods relied on detailed knowledge of Exchange systems and unconventional .NET execution techniques.

The researchers said the malicious code also used legitimate server functions, reducing the need for communications with infrastructure controlled directly by the attackers.

That arrangement could make detection more difficult because security teams might see activity occurring through systems their organizations already depend upon.

For institutions managing sensitive diplomatic correspondence, secure email protections must therefore include scrutiny of internal server activity, not simply suspicious external messages.

ESET attributed the operation to Turla with high confidence, pointing to overlapping tools and similarities with malicious programs previously associated with the group.

Turla is widely assessed by cybersecurity researchers as connected to Russia's Federal Security Service, which handles internal security and intelligence operations.

The group has a history of pursuing government organizations, including prominent Ukrainian institutions, and has operated across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

According to ESET, around 70% of the countries previously affected by Turla were former Soviet republics or former communist states.

Romania's location on NATO's eastern edge makes the discovery particularly significant, given the country's exposure to security tensions.

Romanian authorities have previously faced digital attacks, including a 2025 campaign against defense manufacturers supplying equipment or support to Ukraine.

Shortly after the war in Ukraine started, denial-of-service incidents disrupted websites belonging to Romanian public bodies and financial institutions.

The latest compromise adds another example of espionage activity directed at institutions in a country supporting Ukraine and belonging to NATO.

ESET identified the malware, but the company did not disclose how many emails the hackers managed to steal.

Via Defense News

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