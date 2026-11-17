The smart-heating, auto-leveling Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K 3D printer gets a $250 discount
If you’re after highly detailed 3D prints, this model has dropped to $399 in Elegoo’s Black Friday sale
The Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin 3D printer has dropped from $649.99 to $399 in the Black Friday sale. That’s a hefty saving - around 39% - on a printer that’s been built to churn out highly detailed models, so it’s ideal if you want to print miniatures and other intricate prints.
Today’s best Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K deal
The US Elegoo store is offering the printer for $399 as part of its Black Friday sale. This offer applies to the standalone printer, not bundles that include washing and curing equipment.
Don’t fret if you want a bundle or accessories, though: Elegoo’s extensive Black Friday sale also includes discounts on bundles that include post-processing machines and resin, and discounts are also available on accessories like build plates and PFA film.
Why we recommend the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K
The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K’s headline feature is a 10-inch monochrome LCD with 16K resolution, which means that you get an impressive XY resolution of 14 x 19 microns.
The unit also has a generous 211.68 x 118.37 x 220mm build volume and print speeds of up to 150mm/h. It also serves up automated bed leveling, a heated resin tank, and an AI camera to monitor your prints.
Price context and historical value
The Saturn’s $399 price is a hefty 39% discount from the original $649.99. It’s a substantial discount if you’ve been considering a high-resolution resin printer.
That’s a great start, and we’d also point interested buyers to the variety of bundle and accessory deals available with this model. They may enable you to put together a purchase that better suits your needs.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K if… you want detailed resin prints for your models and miniatures - alongside generous build volume and useful automation
❌ Skip the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K if… you want your next 3D printer to be a low-maintenance model. Resin printing needs more handling, cleaning, curing, and ventilation than filament.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.