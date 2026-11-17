The Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin 3D printer has dropped from $649.99 to $399 in the Black Friday sale. That’s a hefty saving - around 39% - on a printer that’s been built to churn out highly detailed models, so it’s ideal if you want to print miniatures and other intricate prints.

Today’s best Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K deal

Black Friday Save $250 Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Elegoo The US Elegoo store is offering the printer for $399 as part of its Black Friday sale. This offer applies to the standalone printer, not bundles that include washing and curing equipment. Don’t fret if you want a bundle or accessories, though: Elegoo’s extensive Black Friday sale also includes discounts on bundles that include post-processing machines and resin, and discounts are also available on accessories like build plates and PFA film.

Why we recommend the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K’s headline feature is a 10-inch monochrome LCD with 16K resolution, which means that you get an impressive XY resolution of 14 x 19 microns.

The unit also has a generous 211.68 x 118.37 x 220mm build volume and print speeds of up to 150mm/h. It also serves up automated bed leveling, a heated resin tank, and an AI camera to monitor your prints.

Price context and historical value

The Saturn’s $399 price is a hefty 39% discount from the original $649.99. It’s a substantial discount if you’ve been considering a high-resolution resin printer.

That’s a great start, and we’d also point interested buyers to the variety of bundle and accessory deals available with this model. They may enable you to put together a purchase that better suits your needs.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K if… you want detailed resin prints for your models and miniatures - alongside generous build volume and useful automation

❌ Skip the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K if… you want your next 3D printer to be a low-maintenance model. Resin printing needs more handling, cleaning, curing, and ventilation than filament.