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Early Black Friday deals are live at Walmart, Best Buy, and others — I'm finding the best on LG OLED TVs, laptops, Sony headphones, and more
14 excellent deals you can score today, plus an overview of early sales
It'll probably come as no surprise to you that the annual Black Friday sales have already started. In fact, most retailers have been offering extended 'holiday' sales for at least two weeks now. In short, it's a great time to consider picking up some early deals, as we're already seeing great discounts on products that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar.
Since Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart all have great early sales this week, we've been busy scanning the listings to find our favorite deals. This page includes today's recommendations, live updates, and any expert buying advice we can think of to help you get the best possible bargains this month.
Just below, you can see our full list of early deals, including Ninja appliances, Samsung phones, and laptops from leading brands like Dell and Lenovo. We're continuously adding to our list, so don't hesitate to check in regularly for more updates. We'll also be running live hubs throughout the month leading up to the big day itself, so definitely consider checking in daily for more recommendations.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
My top 14 early Black Friday deals
Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99. This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This Lenovo Legion 5 gets my personal recommendation as the best gaming laptop deal in the official retailer's sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. While expensive, I still think this one is well worth the money.
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The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $999 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
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Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Looking for something a little different for your next phone?
Apple and Samsung are regularly fighting it out for your attention when it comes to buying a new phone, but what if you wanted to go a different way? Well, Nothing has established itself in recent years as a strong alternative, with a range of quirky, capable, and affordable handsets. That's still the case with its latest Nothing Phone (3), which we scored four stars, and is now available to buy for a record-low price on Amazon.
Nothing Phone (3): was
$699 now $499 on Amazon
A fantastic price on one of our favorite OLED TVs
When we crowned the LG C6 as our TV of the year, it was inevitable that we'd be on the hunt for good deals on it for Black Friday. What is a surprise, though, is that its 65-inch version is already available for a record-low price at Amazon. It's proof that waiting for Black Friday is generally the best move if you want to make a big purchase like this — especially if it's a five-star-rated OLED TV.
LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was
$2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon
Kicking off another week of Black Friday coverage
The annual Black Friday sales seem to come earlier each year, but we, for one, are not complaining. It's more time to consider purchases, less of a rush, and generally speaking; the deals are already well worth the cash (in our opinion).
We're kicking off another round of early coverage with this live hub, which will likely run through until tomorrow (or, until we launch another one). Stay tuned for more updates, recommendations, and buying advice from our team of experts at TechRadar.
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