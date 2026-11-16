Early Black Friday deals are live at Walmart, Best Buy, and others — I'm finding the best on LG OLED TVs, laptops, Sony headphones, and more

It'll probably come as no surprise to you that the annual Black Friday sales have already started. In fact, most retailers have been offering extended 'holiday' sales for at least two weeks now. In short, it's a great time to consider picking up some early deals, as we're already seeing great discounts on products that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar.

The best early Black Friday deals in the US (Image credit: Future)

Since Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart all have great early sales this week, we've been busy scanning the listings to find our favorite deals. This page includes today's recommendations, live updates, and any expert buying advice we can think of to help you get the best possible bargains this month.

Just below, you can see our full list of early deals, including Ninja appliances, Samsung phones, and laptops from leading brands like Dell and Lenovo. We're continuously adding to our list, so don't hesitate to check in regularly for more updates. We'll also be running live hubs throughout the month leading up to the big day itself, so definitely consider checking in daily for more recommendations.

My top 14 early Black Friday deals

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99. This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $139 now $89 at Walmart Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $484.98 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 AMD (15″): was $2,226.99 now $1,499.99 at Lenovo Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260 Processor

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This Lenovo Legion 5 gets my personal recommendation as the best gaming laptop deal in the official retailer's sale this week. Not only do you get a powerful RTX 5060 graphics card and a Ryzen 7 chipset, but this machine also features a high-end 1600p OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying its price tag. While expensive, I still think this one is well worth the money. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $69 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $999 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼