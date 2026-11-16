Microsoft is hiking cloud prices in India — but dropping costs in China and other markets

Microsoft raising cloud prices for customers in India, New Zealand by 15%, 10%

Currency fluctuations have afforded three countries to get cheaper cloud prices

Brazil changes also on the cards, Japan announcement expected later

Microsoft has confirmed the details of its latest currency adjustments in a bid to keep local pricing more closely aligned with its global pricing levels and to account for exchange rate fluctuations, and it's bad news for India which is set to see cloud pricing increases of 15.7%.

New Zealand will also see a 10% rise, while the two nations will also see rises of up to 20% and 10% across on-prem pricing.

But not all countries are seeing price hikes – China (-8.5%), Norway (-5.9%) and Australia (-4%) will each see a decrease in cloud pricing in line with currency exchange rates. These three countries see no change to on-prem pricing.

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Microsoft announces its latest exchange rate-linked pricing adjustments

It's worth noting that individual products may see slightly different adjustments based on rounding rules and also how the prices are calculated, but the above percentages offer a preview into the sort of changes customers in these five nations can expect to see in the new year.

The company confirmed in a blog post that the changes will come into effect from January 1, 2027, as part of a new scheme it introduced in July 2026 whereby the hyperscaler would adjust prices each January for greater predictability, rather than at random points throughout the year.

Microsoft is also looking to adjust its Brazil pricing following the implementation of the nation's tax reform, while Japan will remain on its previous annual April cadence (with an announcement on track for February 2027).

It's argues that the revisions will help maintain competitive and regionally consistent prices for its cloud services, but some customers worry that currency fluctuations can make identical services more expensive or cheaper depending on where customers are billed.

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Crucially though, these adjustments are purely a response to global currency fluctuations, and it's not a sign that Microsoft is raising its prices across the board.

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