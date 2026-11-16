Apple has launched an 'Apple Health AI Study App'

This lets you talk about your health with an AI chatbot

It's designed for research, but available to US residents

Apple has been rumored to be launching an AI-powered Health+ app for over a year now — and while that still hasn’t emerged, the company has just launched an ‘Apple Health AI Study App’ that could be laying the groundwork for something bigger.

This new app has been made in collaboration with OpenEvidence — a leading clinical AI platform — and it’s designed to help the two companies explore how AI can be used in healthcare. According to the App Store description, it will also “help Apple build better health AI products.”

That means it could be a stepping stone towards Health+ or other AI health tools from Apple — but in the meantime, this app sounds potentially very useful itself.

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You can ask the app questions about your conditions or symptoms, and you’ll get responses in “approachable language,” complete with linked, peer-reviewed clinical citations, so that you don’t have to just blindly take the AI’s word for something.

(Image credit: Apple)

Plug it in to your health metrics

You can also optionally share HealthKit data such as your resting heart rate, activity, and sleep, to give the app more context, and you can use this to prepare for a medical visit, or to build personalized exercise and meal plans.

The AI here has been trained on peer-reviewed medical research and clinical guidelines, so hopefully its responses will be more reliable than those from a standard AI chatbot, though a disclaimer notes that “neither the app nor the research study provides medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.”

However, Apple does promise to protect your privacy with this app — while it’s intended for research, your responses won’t be used to train AI models, and you can also choose what to share, with Apple claiming that it will protect the confidentiality of your information.

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If you’d like to give the Apple Health AI Study App a try, then it’s available to download and sign up for now, but currently you must be a US resident aged 21 or over, and you need to have an iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 26 or later. The study is also currently limited to 200,000 people, so if you want in, you should sign up soon.

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